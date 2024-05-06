Prabhas ready to shoot for Salaar 2

Pan-Indian star Prabhas has his diary full for the next couple of years. The top actor wrapped up the shoot of Nag Ashwin’s Kalki 2898 AD that is slated for June 27th release. The actor also allocated some dates for Maruthi’s Raja Saab and he completed a quick schedule for the film. Prabhas is now completely focused on Salaar 2 and the shoot of the film will kick-start by the end of this month. Prashanth Neel is currently planning a month-long schedule and some key portions along with a song will be shot in this schedule.

Prabhas is in plans to allocate bulk dates and complete the shoot of Salaar 2 and the team is keen to release the film for Christmas release. Prabhas has also plans to complete Raja Saab and move on to Sandeep Vanga’s film by the end of this year. Salaar 2 features Jagapathi Babu, Prithviraj Sukumaran and Shruti Haasan in the other lead roles. Hombale Films are the producers and Salaar 2 has a huge amount of action drama when compared to the first part.