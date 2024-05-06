Satellite Rights business reaches Rock Bottom

The digital era is all around and the film enthusiasts are addicted to digital platforms. In most of the Indian cities, film lovers are preferring to watch films on OTT platforms and they are not ready to wait for the respective film to be streamed on tv channels. The digital platforms took over the tv channels in the recent years and the streaming rights too are turning out to be the major recovery for Indian film producers. Digital giants like Amazon Prime and Netflix reached the regional languages of Indian cinema and they are investing big on Indian films.

With these developments, there is a decline in the satellite rights of all the Indian films. They have seen a decline year by year and the satellite business reached rock bottom in 2024. It may be a surprise, but the satellite rights of several recent Telugu releases are unsold. If the film ends up as a hit, some of the tv channels are buying the satellite rights, else they will be unsold forever. Some of the tv channels are negotiating on profit sharing business per streaming which may not be a great deal for the producers. The satellite rights of films featuring the top stars of Telugu cinema too have seen a huge decline.

The makers are recovering big through the digital deals and they have made up their minds that the satellite deals will fetch them nothing in the near future.