Rishab Shetty’s Big Telugu Film on Cards

Published on July 9, 2025 by nymisha

Rishab Shetty's Big Telugu Film on Cards
Rishab Shetty’s Big Telugu Film on Cards

Kantara has been a smashing hit across the country and the film changed the fate of Kannada actor Rishab Shetty. Hombale Films have allocated a huge budget for the sequel for Kantara which is in the making. Rishab is taking home big remuneration and he would be sharing the profits from Kantara 2. He is also rushed with several offers from all the languages. Rishab Shetty has given his nod to work with Telugu renowned production house Sithara Entertainments and the news is known to everyone.

The film is said to be a periodic film that is planned on a massive budget. Ashwin Gangaraju who worked as a protege for SS Rajamouli has directed Aakashavaani, an interesting attempt in the past. Though the film was not a commercial success, Aakashavaani brought him enough recognition. Ashwin Gangaraju impressed Rishab Shetty with a plot and the pre-production work is happening currently. This pan-Indian project is expected to start rolling after the release of Kantara 2.

