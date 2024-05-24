x
Switch to: తెలుగు
AshuReddy Bold Photo Shoot
AshuReddy Bold Photo Shoot
Nayanthara Mesmerizing PhotoShoot
Nayanthara Mesmerizing PhotoShoot
Pushpa2 The Rule Shoot Unseen Pics
Pushpa2 The Rule Shoot Unseen Pics
Sree Leela Stunning Looks In Black
Sree Leela Stunning Looks In Black
Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Red Saree
Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Red Saree
Nora Fatehi Hot In Black
Nora Fatehi Hot In Black
Manushi Chhillar Chilling Out
Manushi Chhillar Chilling Out
NagaChaitanya And Sobhita Dhulipala Wedding
NagaChaitanya And Sobhita Dhulipala Wedding
Nikhil Siddharth Son Dheera’s First touch of the Sea
Nikhil Siddharth Son Dheera’s First touch of the Sea
Priyamani Stunning Looks In Black
Priyamani Stunning Looks In Black
Anikha surendran Gorgeous Look
Anikha surendran Gorgeous Look
Shraddha Srinath Stylish Look
Shraddha Srinath Stylish Look
Shriya Saran Golden Attire
Shriya Saran Golden Attire
Chiranjeevi New Look
Chiranjeevi New Look
Rashmika Mandanna Pushpa2 Hyd Event
Rashmika Mandanna Pushpa2 Hyd Event
BloodDonation Benefits To Health
BloodDonation Benefits To Health
Ariaana And Viviana Birthday PhotoShoot
Ariaana And Viviana Birthday PhotoShoot
Eesha Rebba Hyderabad times fashion week
Eesha Rebba Hyderabad times fashion week
Tamannaah Bhatia Fluffy Look
Tamannaah Bhatia Fluffy Look
Bhavana Singh Modern Vibes
Bhavana Singh Modern Vibes
View all stories
Home > Movie Reviews

Love Me Movie Review – Watch me If you dare !

Published on May 25, 2024 by ramakrishna

TRENDING

image
Pushpa 2 The Rule Review – Allu Arjun’s Powerhouse Performance
image
YS Jagan is a madman says Sharmila
image
Bengaluru premiere shows for Pushpa 2 Disrupted
image
Drinker Sai: The Bold Love Story releasing on DEC 27th
image
A Star-studded wedding for Chaitanya and Sobhita

Love Me Movie Review – Watch me If you dare !

Love Me Movie Review

Love Me Movie Review

Telugu360 Rating: 1.5/5

The eerie setting and storyline of “Love Me – If You Dare” hint at a blend of romance set against a backdrop of horror. The film is releasing on May 25th in India,and on May 24th in USA.

Story:

In the rural village of Ramachandrapuram, villagers hear screams at night from an abandoned bungalow. A woman in the Bungalow dies, leaving her daughter as the lead character.

Arjun, Pratap, and Priya are YouTube content creators. Arjun seeks to uncover the whereabouts of Divyavathi. The rest of the story follows what Arjun discovers in the process.

Analysis:

The presence of renowned figures in the film’s production has sparked significant interest among the audience. Initially set in a rural backdrop, the movie transitions into an urban, contemporary narrative. However, the execution of the rural segments falls flat, with certain scenes, like the woman screaming nightly and self-immolating, coming across as immature.

Simultaneously, the director introduces the protagonist and their friends as part of a YouTube channel, exploring dark themes. While the concept of the protagonist falling in love with a ghost seems unconventional, its success hinges on solid reasoning or presentation. Unfortunately, the film’s peculiar ideas are undermined by confusing and unengaging storytelling.

Despite the involvement of notable talents such as Baby heroine Vaishnavi Chaitanya, M.M. Keeravani as the music director, and the skilled cinematographer PC Sriram, the film lacks compelling songs and fails to capitalize on its technical prowess. Ultimately, Director Arun’s storytelling abilities seem lacking, contributing to the film’s shortcomings despite its promising elements and talented crew.

Performances:

The main characters in this film are played by small time actors. Ashrith, Ravikrishna and Vaishnavi are adequate.

Strengths:

  • None

Weaknesses:

  • Weak storyline
  • Confusing direction
  • Lack of suspense

Verdict:

Dil Raju Production’s “Love Me” is easily the worst movie in the recent years. It fails to meet even minimal standards. The main issue is the confusing direction – we bet that if the director watched the film as an audience member, he too would be confused by what he directed.

 

Telugu360 Rating: 1.5/5

Release Date: May 24th 2024 USA
Director:Arun Bhimavarapu
Cinematography: PC Sriram
Music: M.M.Keeravani
Producer: Harshith Reddy,Hanshitha Reddy,Naga Mallidi
Production:Dil Raju Productions

Next Exclusive: Prabhas’ Salaar 2 Shelved Previous Exclusive: Fidaa combo back on Cards
else

TRENDING

image
Bengaluru premiere shows for Pushpa 2 Disrupted
image
Drinker Sai: The Bold Love Story releasing on DEC 27th
image
A Star-studded wedding for Chaitanya and Sobhita

Latest

image
Pushpa 2 The Rule Review – Allu Arjun’s Powerhouse Performance
image
YS Jagan is a madman says Sharmila
image
Bengaluru premiere shows for Pushpa 2 Disrupted
image
Drinker Sai: The Bold Love Story releasing on DEC 27th
image
A Star-studded wedding for Chaitanya and Sobhita

Most Read

image
YS Jagan is a madman says Sharmila
image
Google First Safety Engineering Center at Hyderabad
image
Andhra Pradesh IPS Officer Suspended: Investigation Reveals Financial Misconduct

Related Articles

AshuReddy Bold Photo Shoot Nayanthara Mesmerizing PhotoShoot Pushpa2 The Rule Shoot Unseen Pics Sree Leela Stunning Looks In Black Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Red Saree Nora Fatehi Hot In Black Manushi Chhillar Chilling Out NagaChaitanya And Sobhita Dhulipala Wedding Nikhil Siddharth Son Dheera’s First touch of the Sea Priyamani Stunning Looks In Black Anikha surendran Gorgeous Look Shraddha Srinath Stylish Look Shriya Saran Golden Attire Chiranjeevi New Look Rashmika Mandanna Pushpa2 Hyd Event BloodDonation Benefits To Health Ariaana And Viviana Birthday PhotoShoot Eesha Rebba Hyderabad times fashion week Tamannaah Bhatia Fluffy Look Bhavana Singh Modern Vibes