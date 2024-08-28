x
Home > Movie Reviews

Saripodhaa Sanivaaram Review – Saripotundhi !

Published on August 29, 2024 by ramakrishna

Telugu360 Rating: 3/5

Story:

As a teenager, Surya (Nani) was known for his violent reactions to injustice. Before she passed away, he promised his dying mother that he would control his anger, allowing himself to explode only one day a week—on Saturdays. Dayanand (SJ Surya) is a notorious CI in the city, and Koormanand (Murali Sharma) is his brother. Surya, disturbed by Dayanand’s atrocities, decides to take him on. Meanwhile, Surya’s childhood love Charulatha ( Priyanka Mohan) and Dayanand’s brother enter the story. The ensuing tangle between Surya, Dayanand, and Koormanand forms an intriguing triangular race.

Analysis:

Vivek Athreya, known for directing class films like Mental Madhilo, Brochevarevarura, and Ante Sundaraniki, has made his mass film debut with Saripodhaa Sanivaaram. Nani, typically known for his family-oriented roles, stars as the lead. The collaboration of these two filmmakers, both rooted in family-oriented cinema, has created unique expectations for this out-and-out mass entertainer. Nani’s introductory scenes are well-executed, though the pacing slows a bit before the antagonist, Dayanand, enters to pick up the momentum. Up until the interval, the film remains a decent watch. The post-interval block, lasting about 45 minutes, is racy and smart. However, the pre-climax episodes drag a bit, though the film wraps up on a satisfactory note with a strong climax.

Notably, the makers avoided including unnecessary songs, item numbers, or romantic tracks. There is only one montage song . The film is a 160-minute action drama without any duets.

Vivek Athreya cleverly used Murali Sharma’s habit of misjudgment to both entertain the audience and drive the story forward. The chapter titles representing key script elements— “Introduction,” “Twist,” “Conflict,” “Interval,” “Post Interval,” and “Ending” – add an interesting layer to the narrative.  His wit cannot go unnoticed in certain scenes.

The casting is one of the film’s highlights, with everyone excelling in their roles. Nani, SJ Surya, Murali Sharma, Saikumar, and Priyanka Mohan all appear comfortable and seem to have thoroughly enjoyed performing in the key scenes. S.J. Surya might have received a bit more screen time.

Jakes Bejoy background score is trendy.  Murali’s photography is Good.

On the downside, the film has a few dull moments in the first half, some predictable elements, and could benefit from trimming about 15 minutes, especially around the pre-climax.

Positives:

  • Unique storyline
  • Nani’s mass avatar and strong performance
  • SJ Surya’s outstanding performance
  • Vivek’s direction and clever screenplay
  • Impressive background score
  • Well-developed key characters

Negatives:

  • Lengthy runtime
  • First half has predictable scenes
  • Flat narration in the first half and drag in pre-climax
  • Sokulapalem sequences

Verdict:

‘Saripodaa Sanivaram’ is an action film but not your typical one..It has an average first half but a gripping second half with a unique storyline. Nani and SJ Surya shine with standout performances in this face-off themed film. Vivek Athreya delivers a smart screenplay with adequate wit and action,though the film suffers from a lengthy runtime that occasionally results in flat storytelling.  Overall, it’s a watchable action drama. Give it a try !

Director:Vivek Athreya
Cinematography: Murali G.
Music: Jakes Bejoy
Producer:D. V. V. Danayya
Production:DVV Entertainment

