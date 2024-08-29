Why is SS Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu film Delayed?

SS Rajamouli takes ample time to complete the script and the pre-production work of his films. He had plans to start his next film featuring Mahesh Babu in the first half of the year but it was pushed. There are several reasons for the delay. The film has to be shot in various countries of the globe and Rajamouli is scouting the locations. He has zeroed in on some of the countries and the hunt for the desired locations is going on. Mahesh Babu too wanted more time to get the desired look with hair and beard for the role. The team is also in talks with a couple of Hollywood studios as the film will have a huge international release in English.

The team is also conducting workshops in Hyderabad currently and the other actors, technicians are finalized. As per the update, Rajamouli has plans to kickstart the shoot of the film in the mid of December and the film will be in making for two years. The title along with the basic plot will be announced before the shoot commences. MM Keeravani and PS Vinod are the chief technicians finalized for this untitled film. KL Narayana will produce this big-budget pan-Indian attempt.