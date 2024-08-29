Exclusive: Vijay charges a Record Remuneration

Ilayathalapathy Vijay announced his political entry and the actor is in plans to be active in politics from next year as the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections are scheduled for 2026. Vijay has been demanding big remuneration for his last film. Tollywood producer DVV Danayya was the front runner and he was ready to pay Rs 150 crores for Vijay. But the actor has received a bigger offer and signed his last film for KVN Productions. The actor is charging Rs 220 crores for the film which is huge. He took Rs 120 crores for Varisu produced by Dil Raju. He is charging Rs 175 crores for his upcoming release GOAT that is scheduled for September 5th release.

Vijay’s demand is huge and KVN Productions is ready to pay such a hefty amount. H Vinoth is the director and the shooting formalities are expected to start in October this year. The film is aimed for summer 2025 release. Vijay will become active in politics after he completes the shoot of his last film.