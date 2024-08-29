x
Nikhil Siddharth Son Dheera’s First touch of the Sea
Priyamani Stunning Looks In Black
Anikha surendran Gorgeous Look
Shraddha Srinath Stylish Look
Shriya Saran Golden Attire
Chiranjeevi New Look
Rashmika Mandanna Pushpa2 Hyd Event
BloodDonation Benefits To Health
Ariaana And Viviana Birthday PhotoShoot
Eesha Rebba Hyderabad times fashion week
Tamannaah Bhatia Fluffy Look
Bhavana Singh Modern Vibes
Tejaswi Madivada Wow Magazine Photoshoot
Regina Cassandra In Hyderabad Times Fashion Week
Mouni Roy Hot Look In GQMOTY2024
Sobhita Dhulipala’s Pelli Kuthuru Ceremony Pictures
Hebah Patel Sizzles In Red
Nora Fatehi In Payal Song Shoot
Sonakshi Sinha In Italy trip
Sakshi Malik Haunting Look
Exclusive: Vijay charges a Record Remuneration

Published on August 29, 2024 by ratnasri

Exclusive: Vijay charges a Record Remuneration

Ilayathalapathy Vijay announced his political entry and the actor is in plans to be active in politics from next year as the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections are scheduled for 2026. Vijay has been demanding big remuneration for his last film. Tollywood producer DVV Danayya was the front runner and he was ready to pay Rs 150 crores for Vijay. But the actor has received a bigger offer and signed his last film for KVN Productions. The actor is charging Rs 220 crores for the film which is huge. He took Rs 120 crores for Varisu produced by Dil Raju. He is charging Rs 175 crores for his upcoming release GOAT that is scheduled for September 5th release.

Vijay’s demand is huge and KVN Productions is ready to pay such a hefty amount. H Vinoth is the director and the shooting formalities are expected to start in October this year. The film is aimed for summer 2025 release. Vijay will become active in politics after he completes the shoot of his last film.

