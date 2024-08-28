Farmers Block Sangam Dairy Inauguration Over Unpaid Dues

Telangana: Farmers protested in front of Sangam Dairy in Miryalguda, Nalgonda district, demanding payment of outstanding dues from the previous VT Dairy. The farmers successfully halted the inauguration of Sangam Dairy.

VT Dairy, which previously operated at the same location, had been in debt, leading bank officials to auction off the property. Sangam Dairy acquired the property in the auction and planned to inaugurate the dairy on Wednesday. However, farmers insisted on settling their dues, which amounted to lakhs of rupees.

The farmers accused Sangam Dairy management of colluding with bank officials and the previous management, alleging a plan to start operations without clearing the outstanding dues owed by VT Dairy.

-Sanyogita