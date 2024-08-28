x
Own party workers attack MLA

Own party workers attack MLA

Chevella MLA Kale Yadaiah faced a bitter experience on Wednesday, as Congress party workers attacked him in Shabad. The attack took place, when Kale Yadaiah visited Shahad to distribute Kalayanalakshmi cheques to beneficiaries.

Congress workers obstructed MLA Yadaiah’s convoy and threw eggs and tomatoes. Some even threw stones and rushed towards Yadaiah. But timely intervention by police ensured that no injuries occured.

With attack on Kale Yadaiah, the internal differences between Congress cadres in Chevella constituency came out in open.
It is believed that Chevella Congress leader Bhim Bharat is behind the attack on Kale Yadaiah.

It all began when MLA Kale Yadaiah, who won on a BRS B Form, defected to ruling Congress party in June. Bhim Bharat, who had contested as Congress candidate in Assembly elections was opposed to Kale Yadaiah’s inclusion in Congress party.

In the 2018 Assembly elections Congress candidate Bhim Bharat had lost to BRS MLA Kale Yadaiah with a very slight margin of 268 votes.

Inspite of disapproval of Bhim Bharat, TPCC leadership inducted MLA Kale Yadaiah into the party. But as Kale Yadaiah had served as BRS MLA and worked to weaken Congress in the Chevella constituency, not just Bhim Bharat but ground level workers have also been unhappy with the MLA. The latest attack proved Congress cadres disappointment with MLA Kale Yadaiah.

