Janhvi Kapoor Stunning Curves In Grey Colour Dress
NightShift Workers Health Tips
Keerthy Suresh Photoshoot For Face Magazine
Samyuktha Menon Stuns In a Saree
Shilpa Shetty Gym Vibes
Avneet Kaur Hot Photoshoot
Maanasa Choudhary Stuns In Black Netted Dress
Namrata Shirodkar and Sitara Enjoying The Winter Vibes
Tamannaah Bhatia Pretty Panther Look
Nayan Sarika Pretty PhotoShoot
Priya Mani Dubai Photo Shoot
Sonakshi Sinha Dabangg Tour Reloaded Press Meet
Jiya Shankar Hot Look
Kareena Kapoor In Red Sea International Film Festival
Amala Paul First wedding Anniversary Celebration
Wheatgrass Juice Benefits
Naga Chaitanya Sobhita Dhulipala Wedding Photos
Nisha Aggarwal Pretty Look In Chikankari
Nabha Natesh Stunning Look In Red Dress
Tripti Dimri Stylish Attire
Bhaje Vaayu Vegam Movie Premieres Tonight by Shloka Entertainments

Published on May 31, 2024 by ramakrishna

The highly anticipated film “Bhaje Vaayu Vegam,” starring the dynamic actor Kartikeya, is set to premiere tonight, May 30th, in the USA. Directed by Prashanth Reddy, this film features Iswarya Menon as the leading lady, with Rahul Tyson of “Happy Days” fame in a pivotal role.

Produced by UV Concepts and presented by the renowned UV Creations, “Bhaje Vaayu Vegam” promises to deliver engaging and fresh content. The film’s music is composed by Radhan.

The buzz around “Bhaje Vaayu Vegam” has been growing, fueled by its striking first look poster, captivating teaser, and the hit song “Set Ayyinde,” which have all received a phenomenal response from the audience.

Additionally, the trailer has garnered a massive response from both the audience and the film fraternity, further amplifying the excitement surrounding the movie. This anticipation is not just limited to the Telugu states but has also reached the USA.

Shloka Entertainments, known for bringing major Telugu films to the USA, is ensuring that fans in America can join in the excitement. They are bringing “Bhaje Vaayu Vegam” to theaters across the country, allowing Telugu cinema enthusiasts in the USA to experience this thrilling journey.

Don’t miss out on the grand premieres happening tonight, May 30th. Get ready for an exciting cinematic experience with “Bhaje Vaayu Vegam,” presented by Shloka Entertainments.

With a talented cast and crew, “Bhaje Vaayu Vegam” is poised to deliver an exhilarating film experience. Make sure to catch the premieres tonight and enjoy the thrill that this movie promises, thanks to Shloka Entertainments.

CLICK HERE!! for the USA Schedules.

Content Produced by Indian Clicks, LLC

