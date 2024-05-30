x
Launching An Animation Series Is Something New: Nag Ashwin

Published on May 30, 2024 by

Launching An Animation Series Is Something New: Nag Ashwin

“In a few more hours, the whole world will be able to see a little glimpse, an entry into the world of Kalki, which we have been working for the past 4 to 5 years,” stated director Nag Ashwin, while addressing the media during the screening of the first episode of the animation series Bujji And Bhairava.

Nag Ashwin called it a bold and daring experiment of the production banner to release the animated series, before the movie. He expressed his happiness for Green Gold Animation for lending full support. He also spoke highly about animators.

“Launching an animation series is something new. Green Gold made Chota Bheem and a lot of other animation series. Chota Bheem is like a pride of India. For the first time, we are getting to share something with you from our world.”

The animated series will be streamed from 12 AM tonight on Amazon Prime.

