Kalki 2898 AD Movie Review

Telugu360 Rating :3.25/5

Story:

The narrative commences with tales from Aswatthama and Srikrishna’s mythology, shifting into the realms of Kashi and Shambala. The Supreme Yashkin army seizes all girls, extracting serum from those who are fertile. In the fictional city of Shambala, rebels plan an assault against the Yashkin. Atop the dystopian city of Kashi lies the elite Complex, accessible to Kashi’s residents through unit payments. Bhairava(Prabhas), a bounty hunter, becomes entangled in the conflict between Aswatthama ( Amitab) and the Yashkin ( Kamal Haasan) army, setting the stage for the unfolding events.

Analysis:

Director Nag Ashwin has achieved the near-impossible by creating a visual spectacular film over a five-year period. However, before delving into its accolades, it’s important to note a downside: its flat narration. While this might suit the Hollywood format, Indian audiences expect emotionally charged, Rajamouli-style elevation scenes every 15 minutes, which this movie lacks. This aspect might receive complaints to some extent from the front row audience.

The director dedicated significant time to introduce characters and build the world of “Kalki.” Despite initial skepticism, this ambitious project, codenamed Project K, managed to deliver a commendable outcome, particularly noteworthy for its production quality akin to Hollywood standards given its budget.

Inspired by themes from Dune, Mad Max, and Star Wars, the film explores the concept of a dystopian city, featuring the fictional hidden city Shambala, akin to Wakanda, and entities like Supreme Yashkin and The Complex. Yet, it’s not merely derivative; its world-building showcases exceptional production standards.

Vyjayanthi Films deserves praise for investing hundreds of crores in this ambitious endeavor. Swapna Dutt and Priyanka Dutt, two young filmmakers, have crafted a film that should inspire every Indian filmmaker.

The cinematography by Djordje Stojiljkovic establishes the color tint reminiscent of Hollywood action films. Santosh Narayan background score is superb. Nitin Zihani Choudhary’s production design is one of the assets of the film

Performances:

Amitabh Bachchan steals the show with his commanding presence. As Aswathama the immortal, no one else in India could do justice to this role.

Prabhas allowed the story to take center stage and gave space for others to shine in this grand production.

From a storytelling perspective, Deepika Padukone is the centerpiece, and she portrays this non-glamorous role exceptionally well.

Kamal Haasan, as the supreme Yashkin, plays a badass role. Though his presence is limited in Part 1, the climax suggests that the sequel will heavily focus on the Yashkin vs. Kalki confrontation.

The film features numerous cameos by top directors, leading heroes, and prominent heroines. Vijay Devarakonda didn’t quite fit the role of Arjuna.

Positives:

Spectacular Vision and Making

Prabhas and Amitab’s performances

The film appeals to all genre audience.

Background Score

Negatives:

Concepts like serum extraction and units’ payment to enter the complex don’t appeal to the masses.

Slow paced first half

Verdict:

“Kalki” is a wondrous fictional film and a synonym for grand filmmaking. It introduces a truly cinematic universe to the Indian screen. The movie offers many goosebump-inducing visuals, although some scenes are narrated somewhat flatly. Parts of the film sees a significant drop in momentum, but the magnificent climax redeems the film. The mythological elements work well, while the sci-fi aspects are less effective. It’s recommended for the whole family, offering vision, grandeur, and spectacle.

Director:Nag Ashwin

Cinematography: Djordje Stojiljkovic

Music: Santhosh Narayanan

Producer: C Aswani Dutt

Production: Vyjayanthi Films