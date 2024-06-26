x
Home > Movie News > Kalki 2898 AD US Premieres Today

Kalki 2898 AD US Premieres Today

Published on June 26, 2024 by ratnasri

Kalki 2898 AD US Premieres Today

Finally the day is here! We are just a few hours away from Rebel Star Prabhas and Maverick Director Nag Ashwin’s Magnum Opus film, Kalki 2898 AD. Prathyangira Cinemas along with AA Creations is bringing the film to the US audience with a massive release. The euphoria around the film is humungous as the Premieres Pre-sales is over $3.1 Million Mark already.

This is the biggest testament of the interest the movie has generated via its trailers and other promotional material.

Nag Ashwin come up with a futuristic setting suggests a blend of science fiction and mythology, reimagining the Mahabharata’s core themes—dharma (righteousness) and karma (consequences of actions)—in the context of a complex future society. Kalki 2898 AD spans a vast timeframe, from the Mahabharata era to the year 2898 AD, promising a narrative rich with themes of time, destiny, and humanity’s future.

Along with Pan-Indian Superstar Prabhas, the movie has biggest of Indian Cinema – Amitabh Bachchan portrays the immortal Ashwatthama, Kamal Hassan plays Supreme Yaskin, Prabhas stars as Bhairava, Deepika Padukone takes on the role of Sumati, and Disha Patani appears as Roxie. And then, there is the Special Superstar Bujji which has already completed a tour across the country.

With mesmerizing visuals, wow-inspiring imagination into the future, a captivating score, breath-taking action sequences, and state-of-the-art VFX and World Class Production Values by Vyjayanthi Movies, ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ is set to redefine cinematic excellence. Don’t miss this Sci-Fi & Epic Mythos Magnum Opus in theaters near you!

Also this VFX Marvel is also available in Premium Formats – IMAX, 3D. Must Try for Immersive Experience!

CLICK HERE!! for the USA & Canada Schedules.

Content Produced by Indian Clicks, LLC

