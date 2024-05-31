Gangs Of Godavari Movie Review

Telugu360 Rating: 2/5

Vishwak Sen and his team have been extremely confident on Gangs of Godavari, a mass entertainer with a political touch and the film is set in the Godavari region. Vishwak Sen called Gangs of Godavari the best attempt in his career. Krishna Chaitanya is the director and Sithara Entertainments bankrolled Gangs of Godavari. The film released today and here is the review of the film:

Story:

Gangs of Godavari is set in a rooted village of Godavari region and Lankala Rathnakar (Vishwak Sen) is a thief who dreams to settle big in life. Nanaji (Nassar) and Doraswami Raju (Goparaju Ramana) are leading political goons in the region. After Doraswami Raju gets elected as MLA, Rathna joins his side. In no time, he turns crucial in the gang and emerges as a Gang Leader. Soon he challenges Doraswami Raju and gets elected as MLA. He falls in love with Nanaji’s daughter Bujji (Neha Shetty). The rest of Gangs of Godavari is all about the political hurdles in the career of Rathna and he overcomes them.

Analysis:

Gangs of Godavari is the story of an underdog and his journey has to be interesting to impress the audience. Pushpa is one such film which is a milestone in Bunny’s career. Gangs of Godavari is also one such attempt which has a great idea. But his journey to become an MLA is not impactful. Rathna joining the gang of Doraswami Raju and turning a key leader was not gripping and it made no impact. Some of the episodes are badly written and executed. Nanaji and Doraswami Raju’s characters are strongly written and Rathna becomes weak.

The director too may have realised this and he introduced the character of Doraswami Raju’s son. The role too turns silent in no time. Even the love story of Rathna with Bujji wasn’t impactful. Audience will be puzzled about how a girl like Bujji fell for the character of Rathna. Anjali’s role was well designed and she did her part well. The climax was written in an emotional manner but this too fails badly. The second half of Gangs of Godavari is a huge misfire.

Performances:

Gangs of Godavari is the one man show of Vishwak Sen. He was well trained in Godavari accent and he did it with perfection. The director should have taken enough care of all the characters. Neha Shetty is presented in a new light and she was decent. Anjali makes a clear impact with her performance. Goparaju Ramana’s role should have been designed more powerfully. Hyper Adhi’s comic episodes failed to generate enough laughs. Nassar was good in his role. All the other roles are restricted.

Krishna Chaitanya delivered debacles in the past and he once again failed to utilize the opportunity. The initial setup of Gangs of Godavari was good but the film loses its strength as time passes. The writing throughout is very poor. The production values of Sithara Entertainments are grand. The cinematography work is decent. One song is a hit number and the rest of the ones are disappointments. The fights are well designed. Despite having successful technicians and a strong crew, Gangs of Godavari suffers badly because of the poor writing.

Release Date: May 31st 2024

Director : Krishna Chaitanya

Cinematography: Anith Madadi

Music: Yuvan Shankar Raja

Producer: Suryadevara Naga Vamsi

Sai Soujanya

Production: Sithara Entertainments

Fortune Four Cinemas