x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Janhvi Kapoor Stunning Curves In Grey Colour Dress
Janhvi Kapoor Stunning Curves In Grey Colour Dress
NightShift Workers Health Tips
NightShift Workers Health Tips
Keerthy Suresh Photoshoot For Face Magazine
Keerthy Suresh Photoshoot For Face Magazine
Samyuktha Menon Stuns In a Saree
Samyuktha Menon Stuns In a Saree
Shilpa Shetty Gym Vibes
Shilpa Shetty Gym Vibes
Avneet Kaur Hot Photoshoot
Avneet Kaur Hot Photoshoot
Maanasa Choudhary Stuns In Black Netted Dress
Maanasa Choudhary Stuns In Black Netted Dress
Namrata Shirodkar and Sitara Enjoying The Winter Vibes
Namrata Shirodkar and Sitara Enjoying The Winter Vibes
Tamannaah Bhatia Pretty Panther Look
Tamannaah Bhatia Pretty Panther Look
Nayan Sarika Pretty PhotoShoot
Nayan Sarika Pretty PhotoShoot
Priya Mani Dubai Photo Shoot
Priya Mani Dubai Photo Shoot
Sonakshi Sinha Dabangg Tour Reloaded Press Meet
Sonakshi Sinha Dabangg Tour Reloaded Press Meet
Jiya Shankar Hot Look
Jiya Shankar Hot Look
Kareena Kapoor In Red Sea International Film Festival
Kareena Kapoor In Red Sea International Film Festival
Amala Paul First wedding Anniversary Celebration
Amala Paul First wedding Anniversary Celebration
Wheatgrass Juice Benefits
Wheatgrass Juice Benefits
Naga Chaitanya Sobhita Dhulipala Wedding Photos
Naga Chaitanya Sobhita Dhulipala Wedding Photos
Nisha Aggarwal Pretty Look In Chikankari
Nisha Aggarwal Pretty Look In Chikankari
Nabha Natesh Stunning Look In Red Dress
Nabha Natesh Stunning Look In Red Dress
Tripti Dimri Stylish Attire
Tripti Dimri Stylish Attire
View all stories
Home > Movie Reviews

Bhaje Vaayu Vegam Movie Review

Published on May 31, 2024 by ramakrishna

TRENDING

image
Official: Google Campus in Visakhapatnam
image
NBK’s Akhanda 2 starts Rolling
image
Allu Arjun plans a National Tour
image
Mohan Babu moves Lunch Motion petition in High Court
image
Hyderabad airport gets AI push

Bhaje Vaayu Vegam Movie Review

Bhaje Vaayu Vegam Movie Review

Bhaje Vaayu Vegam Movie Review

Bhaje Vaayu Vegam Movie Review

Telugu360 Rating: 2.5/5

RX 100 fame Karthikeya has been struggling for success and the actor has now tested his luck with Bhaje Vaayu Vegam, a racy action entertainer. The trailer generated enough buzz for the film and Bhaje Vaayu Vegam released today. Here is the review of the film:

Story:

Bhaje Vaayu Vegam is the story of Venkat (Karthikeya) who loses his parents during his childhood. He is raised by his grandfather Lakshmayya (Thanikella Bharani) along with his son Raj (Rahul Tyson). Venkat dreams of becoming a cricketer and he lands in Hyderabad to achieve big in life. Though he is good at the sport, he has to pay a bribe because of which he loses a big opportunity. At the same time, his grandfather falls sick and the family needs Rs 20 lakh in two days to save Lakshmayya. Venkat gets into betting and earns Rs 40 lakhs. At the same time, David (Ravishankar) enters the life of Venkat. The rest of Bhaje Vaayu Vegam is all about the hurdles that Venkat faces and what happens next forms the story of Bhaje Vaayu Vegam.

Analysis:

The first half of Bhaje Vaayu Vegam is slow paced as the audience have some big expectations for the genre of a racy action thriller. The film narrates about the bonding between a father and son and the episodes are quite slow paced. Both Venkat and Raj struggle in their lives to settle well and those episodes are narrated with conviction. The first half has a very low dose of action and the interval episode was well narrated. On the whole, the first half of Bhaje Vaayu Vegam fails to live up to the expectations.

The second half is racy and is well narrated. The assassination of mayor’s son, David gang chasing Venkat, Drugs twist and others are revealed well at the right time in Bhaje Vaayu Vegam. The pre-climax episodes are quite gripping but the climax is completely predictable. The makers announced a sequel for Bhaje Vaayu Vegam.

Performances:

Karthikeya’s role is well designed and the actor shines with perfection as Venkat. There are no elevations for his role and he behaved like one of the characters he played in Bhaje Vaayu Vegam. His body language suited the film and the story well. Rahul Tyson played Raj and he is back to Telugu cinema after a long gap. Aishwarya Lakshmi’s role had no prominence. She was used to unfold the twists but her role had no proper justification. Thanikella Bharani was good and he performed well. Ravishankar as David was given a powerful role and he did justice for the attempt.

Bhaje Vaayu Vegam doesn’t need songs but the film has one song. The background score fell short of the expectations. The camera work was decent and the production values were adequate. The first half of Bhaje Vaayu Vegam should have been better. The second half of the film lived up to the expectations.

Telugu360 Rating: 2.5/5

Next Gangs Of Godavari Movie Review Previous AP BJP leaders meet Governor, complains on state debts
else

TRENDING

image
NBK’s Akhanda 2 starts Rolling
image
Allu Arjun plans a National Tour
image
Mohan Babu moves Lunch Motion petition in High Court

Latest

image
Official: Google Campus in Visakhapatnam
image
NBK’s Akhanda 2 starts Rolling
image
Allu Arjun plans a National Tour
image
Mohan Babu moves Lunch Motion petition in High Court
image
Hyderabad airport gets AI push

Most Read

image
Official: Google Campus in Visakhapatnam
image
Hyderabad airport gets AI push
image
Religious Belief Kills A 8 Year Old Girl In Andhra Pradesh Church

Related Articles

Janhvi Kapoor Stunning Curves In Grey Colour Dress NightShift Workers Health Tips Keerthy Suresh Photoshoot For Face Magazine Samyuktha Menon Stuns In a Saree Shilpa Shetty Gym Vibes Avneet Kaur Hot Photoshoot Maanasa Choudhary Stuns In Black Netted Dress Namrata Shirodkar and Sitara Enjoying The Winter Vibes Tamannaah Bhatia Pretty Panther Look Nayan Sarika Pretty PhotoShoot Priya Mani Dubai Photo Shoot Sonakshi Sinha Dabangg Tour Reloaded Press Meet Jiya Shankar Hot Look Kareena Kapoor In Red Sea International Film Festival Amala Paul First wedding Anniversary Celebration Wheatgrass Juice Benefits Naga Chaitanya Sobhita Dhulipala Wedding Photos Nisha Aggarwal Pretty Look In Chikankari Nabha Natesh Stunning Look In Red Dress Tripti Dimri Stylish Attire