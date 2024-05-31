Bhaje Vaayu Vegam Movie Review

Telugu360 Rating: 2.5/5

RX 100 fame Karthikeya has been struggling for success and the actor has now tested his luck with Bhaje Vaayu Vegam, a racy action entertainer. The trailer generated enough buzz for the film and Bhaje Vaayu Vegam released today. Here is the review of the film:

Story:

Bhaje Vaayu Vegam is the story of Venkat (Karthikeya) who loses his parents during his childhood. He is raised by his grandfather Lakshmayya (Thanikella Bharani) along with his son Raj (Rahul Tyson). Venkat dreams of becoming a cricketer and he lands in Hyderabad to achieve big in life. Though he is good at the sport, he has to pay a bribe because of which he loses a big opportunity. At the same time, his grandfather falls sick and the family needs Rs 20 lakh in two days to save Lakshmayya. Venkat gets into betting and earns Rs 40 lakhs. At the same time, David (Ravishankar) enters the life of Venkat. The rest of Bhaje Vaayu Vegam is all about the hurdles that Venkat faces and what happens next forms the story of Bhaje Vaayu Vegam.

Analysis:

The first half of Bhaje Vaayu Vegam is slow paced as the audience have some big expectations for the genre of a racy action thriller. The film narrates about the bonding between a father and son and the episodes are quite slow paced. Both Venkat and Raj struggle in their lives to settle well and those episodes are narrated with conviction. The first half has a very low dose of action and the interval episode was well narrated. On the whole, the first half of Bhaje Vaayu Vegam fails to live up to the expectations.

The second half is racy and is well narrated. The assassination of mayor’s son, David gang chasing Venkat, Drugs twist and others are revealed well at the right time in Bhaje Vaayu Vegam. The pre-climax episodes are quite gripping but the climax is completely predictable. The makers announced a sequel for Bhaje Vaayu Vegam.

Performances:

Karthikeya’s role is well designed and the actor shines with perfection as Venkat. There are no elevations for his role and he behaved like one of the characters he played in Bhaje Vaayu Vegam. His body language suited the film and the story well. Rahul Tyson played Raj and he is back to Telugu cinema after a long gap. Aishwarya Lakshmi’s role had no prominence. She was used to unfold the twists but her role had no proper justification. Thanikella Bharani was good and he performed well. Ravishankar as David was given a powerful role and he did justice for the attempt.

Bhaje Vaayu Vegam doesn’t need songs but the film has one song. The background score fell short of the expectations. The camera work was decent and the production values were adequate. The first half of Bhaje Vaayu Vegam should have been better. The second half of the film lived up to the expectations.

