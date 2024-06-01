Gam Gam Ganesha Movie Reveiw

Telugu360 Rating: 2.5/5

Baby is a smashing hit in the career of Anand Deverakonda. The youngster is now testing his luck with a crime comedy titled Gam Gam Ganesha. The film released on Friday and here is the review of the film:

Story:

Ganesh (Anand Deverakonda) and Shankar (Immanuel) are orphans and they are thieves by profession. Ganesh falls in love with Sruthi (Nayan Sarika) and he assumes that he would have a happy family if he gets married to her. But Sruthi aims to get married to a millionaire. Ganesh then aims to earn big money and get married to Sruthi. He agrees for a deal to steal a diamond worth Rs 7 crores from a Gold shop. He changes plans as per the situation and decides to sell off the diamond. He is on his way to Chennai and during the random cop checkings, he hides the diamond in a Ganesh idol. The Ganesh idol is ordered by Nandhyal MLA Kishore Reddy from Mumbai. The rest of Gam Gam Ganesha is all about the diamond and the twists in the journey of Ganesh.

Analysis:

Crime comedy is a crucial genre and the film has to be thoroughly engaging with some unexpected twists throughout. Both crime and entertainment have to be balanced well. Gam Gam Ganesha has a crime story and entertainment. But they are not well balanced and narrated. Ganesh’s silly characterization generates enough smiles. The love story will not make any impact. Gam Gam Ganesha has two parallel stories: stealing the diamond and Kishore Reddy’s Ganesh idol story. The interval twist generates the needed curiousity among the audience.

The second half revolves around the Ganesh Chaturdhi celebrations. Kishore Reddy is on a hunt for Ganesh idol while Ganesh and Shankar are on their way for the diamond hidden in the idol. There is some hilarious entertainment in the second half and the film receives a speed breaker through the love track of Ganesh with Neelaveni (Pragathi Srivastav). Vennela Kishore’s comedy track was decent. The climax sounds quite silly.

Performances:

Anand Deverakonda attempts a new character Ganesh and he has been decent in some of the episodes. He needs to improve a lot especially in the emotional scenes. Both the leading ladies Nayan Sarika and Pragathi Srivastava had limited roles and no prominence. Pragathi looked good on screen. Rajan as Kishore Reddy and Krishna Chaitanya as Rudra have been decent as antagonists. Immanuel and Vennela Kishore managed to make enough fun with their comic timing. All the other characters are restricted.

Chaitan Bharadwaj fails to make an impact with his songs. The background score is decent. The cinematography work is good and the editing has been decent. Some of the one-liners are good in Gam Gam Ganesha. Backed by an interesting concept, Gam Gam Ganesha has some hilarious moments but the film falls short of expectations.

Director: Uday Shetty

Cinematography: Aditya Javvadi

Music: Chaitan Bharadwaj

Producer: Vamsi Krishna Karumanchi

Kedar Selagamsetty

Production: HyLife Entertainment