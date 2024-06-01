x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Keerthy Suresh Weds Antony Thattil
Keerthy Suresh Weds Antony Thattil
Kapoor Families Invites Narendra Modi For Raj Kapoor Film Festival
Kapoor Families Invites Narendra Modi For Raj Kapoor Film Festival
Srinidhi Shetty In Ziro Valley
Srinidhi Shetty In Ziro Valley
Amyra Dastur Gorgeous In Green
Amyra Dastur Gorgeous In Green
Vedhika’s NainMataka Vibes
Vedhika’s NainMataka Vibes
Rakul Preet Singh Bluetiful PhotoShoot
Rakul Preet Singh Bluetiful PhotoShoot
Taapsee Pannu In Rani Vibes
Taapsee Pannu In Rani Vibes
Hearing and Ear Health
Hearing and Ear Health
Janhvi Kapoor Stunning Curves In Grey Colour Dress
Janhvi Kapoor Stunning Curves In Grey Colour Dress
NightShift Workers Health Tips
NightShift Workers Health Tips
Keerthy Suresh Photoshoot For Face Magazine
Keerthy Suresh Photoshoot For Face Magazine
Samyuktha Menon Stuns In a Saree
Samyuktha Menon Stuns In a Saree
Shilpa Shetty Gym Vibes
Shilpa Shetty Gym Vibes
Avneet Kaur Hot Photoshoot
Avneet Kaur Hot Photoshoot
Maanasa Choudhary Stuns In Black Netted Dress
Maanasa Choudhary Stuns In Black Netted Dress
Namrata Shirodkar and Sitara Enjoying The Winter Vibes
Namrata Shirodkar and Sitara Enjoying The Winter Vibes
Tamannaah Bhatia Pretty Panther Look
Tamannaah Bhatia Pretty Panther Look
Nayan Sarika Pretty PhotoShoot
Nayan Sarika Pretty PhotoShoot
Priya Mani Dubai Photo Shoot
Priya Mani Dubai Photo Shoot
Sonakshi Sinha Dabangg Tour Reloaded Press Meet
Sonakshi Sinha Dabangg Tour Reloaded Press Meet
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Hari Hara Veera Mallu to complete at supersonic speed!

Published on June 1, 2024 by

TRENDING

image
Sai Pallavi threatens of Legal Action
image
Buzz: Prabhas and Kiara Advani to work soon?
image
Keerthy Suresh ties the Knot
image
A double whammy for YS Jagan and YSRCP
image
Bachalamalli movie director exclusive interview

Hari Hara Veera Mallu to complete at supersonic speed!

Power Star Pawan Kalyan has become a huge star in Indian Cinema with his sheer dedication and commitment towards his craft. Now, he is coming as historical warrior Hari Hara Veera Mallu for the first ever time in his career.

Young director Jyothi Krisna has been instrumental in releasing a highly impressive teaser for Hari Hara Veera Mallu Part-1 Sword vs Spirit.

Now, the makers have roped in ace cinematographer Manoj Paramahamsa for the remainder of the project and he has been seen involved in discussions with other veteran technicians like legendary production designer Thotha Tharani and Baahubali fame VFX supervisor Srinivas Mohan, alongside producer AM Rathnam and director.

The team has started recce for new locations while simultaneously, they are finishing post production and VFX works for the portions shot till date. The team is keen on releasing the Hari Hara Veera Mallu Part-1 Sword vs Spirit, by the end of this year.

Next Gam Gam Ganesha Movie Reveiw Previous Breaking: Nani shelves two Films
else

TRENDING

image
Sai Pallavi threatens of Legal Action
image
Buzz: Prabhas and Kiara Advani to work soon?
image
Keerthy Suresh ties the Knot

Latest

image
Sai Pallavi threatens of Legal Action
image
Buzz: Prabhas and Kiara Advani to work soon?
image
Keerthy Suresh ties the Knot
image
A double whammy for YS Jagan and YSRCP
image
Bachalamalli movie director exclusive interview

Most Read

image
A double whammy for YS Jagan and YSRCP
image
Official: Google Campus in Visakhapatnam
image
Hyderabad airport gets AI push

Related Articles

Keerthy Suresh Weds Antony Thattil Kapoor Families Invites Narendra Modi For Raj Kapoor Film Festival Srinidhi Shetty In Ziro Valley Amyra Dastur Gorgeous In Green Vedhika’s NainMataka Vibes Rakul Preet Singh Bluetiful PhotoShoot Taapsee Pannu In Rani Vibes Hearing and Ear Health Janhvi Kapoor Stunning Curves In Grey Colour Dress NightShift Workers Health Tips Keerthy Suresh Photoshoot For Face Magazine Samyuktha Menon Stuns In a Saree Shilpa Shetty Gym Vibes Avneet Kaur Hot Photoshoot Maanasa Choudhary Stuns In Black Netted Dress Namrata Shirodkar and Sitara Enjoying The Winter Vibes Tamannaah Bhatia Pretty Panther Look Nayan Sarika Pretty PhotoShoot Priya Mani Dubai Photo Shoot Sonakshi Sinha Dabangg Tour Reloaded Press Meet