Hari Hara Veera Mallu to complete at supersonic speed!

Power Star Pawan Kalyan has become a huge star in Indian Cinema with his sheer dedication and commitment towards his craft. Now, he is coming as historical warrior Hari Hara Veera Mallu for the first ever time in his career.

Young director Jyothi Krisna has been instrumental in releasing a highly impressive teaser for Hari Hara Veera Mallu Part-1 Sword vs Spirit.

Now, the makers have roped in ace cinematographer Manoj Paramahamsa for the remainder of the project and he has been seen involved in discussions with other veteran technicians like legendary production designer Thotha Tharani and Baahubali fame VFX supervisor Srinivas Mohan, alongside producer AM Rathnam and director.

The team has started recce for new locations while simultaneously, they are finishing post production and VFX works for the portions shot till date. The team is keen on releasing the Hari Hara Veera Mallu Part-1 Sword vs Spirit, by the end of this year.