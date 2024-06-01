x
Keerthy Suresh Weds Antony Thattil
Kapoor Families Invites Narendra Modi For Raj Kapoor Film Festival
Srinidhi Shetty In Ziro Valley
Amyra Dastur Gorgeous In Green
Vedhika’s NainMataka Vibes
Rakul Preet Singh Bluetiful PhotoShoot
Taapsee Pannu In Rani Vibes
Hearing and Ear Health
Janhvi Kapoor Stunning Curves In Grey Colour Dress
NightShift Workers Health Tips
Keerthy Suresh Photoshoot For Face Magazine
Samyuktha Menon Stuns In a Saree
Shilpa Shetty Gym Vibes
Avneet Kaur Hot Photoshoot
Maanasa Choudhary Stuns In Black Netted Dress
Namrata Shirodkar and Sitara Enjoying The Winter Vibes
Tamannaah Bhatia Pretty Panther Look
Nayan Sarika Pretty PhotoShoot
Priya Mani Dubai Photo Shoot
Sonakshi Sinha Dabangg Tour Reloaded Press Meet
Naidu writes to government on diarrhea deaths

Published on June 1, 2024 by

Naidu writes to government on diarrhea deaths

TDP chief and former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu wrote a letter to the state government asking it to take necessary steps to stop the spread of diarrhea in Vijayawada city. He expressed shock over the death of nine persons so far in the city due to diarrhea.

Chandrababu Naidu wondered what the officials were doing when the people were suffering from diarrhea for the past one week. The officials have completely failed to go to the rescue of the people, he said. He also blamed the officials for not taking steps to stop the spread of diarrhea in Vijayawada city.

He wanted to know why the drinking water in Vijayawada was contaminated. He wanted to know what the officials of the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation were doing when people were dying due to contaminated water. He pulled up the Vijayawada Municipal Commissioner for not doing anything even as people are dying.

He blamed the officials for shifting the cause of death of nine persons. He said that the officials were saying that the deaths were for different reasons and not diarrhea. He asked the officials to open their eyes and look for themselves on what is happening in Vijayawada city.

He said that people have complained to the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation on the contaminated water. The officials have failed to take any action to arrest the contaminated water, he said. He asked the officials to go to Moghalrajpuram area in Vijayawada city and see for themselves whether the drinking water is contaminated or not.

Chandrababu Naidu also appealed to the state government to help the families of the victims. He asked the state government to provide financial assistance to the families whose members have died due to diarrhea.

