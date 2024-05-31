x
AP BJP leaders meet Governor, complains on state debts

Published on May 31, 2024 by

AP BJP leaders meet Governor, complains on state debts

A delegation of the State BJP leaders met Governor Justice S Abdul Nazeer at Raj Bhavan on Friday and gave a complaint to him on the state’s debts. The delegation was led by the party state unit president Daggubati Purandheswari.

Coming out of the Raj Bhavan, Purandheswari said that the state government had borrowed in excess to the Reserve Bank of India’s guidelines. She alleged that the government had also created corporations to go for external borrowing.

She also accused the government of not paying to the sarpanches and the contractors who have done some government work in the last five years. The sarpanches and the contractors were repeatedly asking the government to make payments in vain, she said.

She alleged that the state government had diverted the funds released by the Central government towards rural development. These funds were diverted to various sources, she said. She also blamed the government for mortgaging the future income on liquor. The present income and the future income were also mortgaged for loans, she alleged.

Purandheswari said that the Governor has the right to seek information from the state government on the financial position. She felt that the Governor would seek some clarifications from the government and give it to the people concerned. She said that the BJP delegation had requested the Governor to get the information and give it to them.

She expressed confidence that the Governor would seek information from the state government and make it available to the stakeholders. She alleged that the government made some payments to those contractors who are close to the ruling party. These payments were made even when the model code of conduct was in force, she alleged.

