Prasanth Varma-Ranveer Film:Who will compensate for the loss?

After the super success of Hanuman, Prasanth Varma met Bollywood Superstar Ranveer Singh and impressed him with a superhero script. Even before the announcement was made officially, the film was shelved. Mythri Movie Makers came on to the board to bankroll this Rs 300 Cr periodic actioner. Ranveer Singh and Prasanth Varma took handsome advance amounts for the film and a lavish set was constructed to shoot the announcement video. Keeping the creative differences aside, the producers lost big money because of the project.

The official announcement said that they will work together in the future which is a big joke. Mythri may recover the advances in another manner but the money spent on the shoot and the technicians got wasted. Prasanth Varma is committed to do a film for Mythri but more clarity is awaited. For now, Mythri lost big money for the shelved project.