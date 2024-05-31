x
Are Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor parting ways?

Published on May 31, 2024

Are Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor parting ways?

Bollywood love birds Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor have been in a relationship from a long time. They admitted about the same on several platforms and the duo has been spotted out at parties, public places. As per the buzz from the Bollywood circles, Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor are said to have parted ways. Though the reasons weren’t known, close sources to Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor told that they have decided to choose their own paths in a dignified manner.

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor have been in a relationship since 2018. During an interview with Karan Johar, Arjun Kapoor revealed that he would take their relationship to the next level and they would get married soon. Arjun Kapoor has been struggling to deliver a hit and the actor is the lead antagonist in Singham Again featuring Ajay Devgn in the lead role. Rohit Shetty is the director of this action drama that releases for Diwali this year.

