Surprise: Who Is Kalki???

Every time, you think about the core subject of KALKI 2898 AD, one question to tease us is… WHO IS KALKI??? Is it Prabhas or any other?

Kalki is generally prophesied as the final, 10th incarnation of Lord Vishnu comes on earth to put an end to Kali Yuga and pave the way for Satya Yuga. As said by top celebs at Kalki’s Mumbai event, director Nag Ashwin’s basic idea woven with a thick blend of mythology and technology itself provokes us to visualise a new world where many ends meet.

Till now, Nag Ashwin hasn’t revealed much on the actual plot heightening our expectations. In fact, he left no clue about the Kalki character in all the promotional stuff released so far.

That’s where the film successfully generated hype despite numerous characters in pivotal roles. Amitabh Bachan, Deepika Padukone, Kamal Hasan etc have already struck the chords.

Now, there is also a surprising talk in industry circles that Nag Ashwin is set to reveal Kalki character with all the hype in the climax paving a new way for Kalki Part 2 which deals exclusively with the real character arc of Kalki. In fact, Nag Ashwin and team maintained the secrecy about the character till now.

In fact, social media is abuzz with speculations about Kalki’s character. There are some surprising characters in the movie. Well, let’s keep our nerves cool for one more day to know who Kalki actually is and the other surprising characters.

As Kalki euphoria grips the nation, the bookings are solid everywhere. Surely, this Vyjayanthi Movies production is going to break the first day records everywhere.