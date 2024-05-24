x
Exclusive: Fidaa combo back on Cards

Published on May 24, 2024 by

Exclusive: Fidaa combo back on Cards

Fidaa is one of the memorable films in the careers of Sekhar Kammula and Varun Tej. The duo is busy with their respective films and we have some exclusive update about their combo returning back. Sekhar Kammula and Varun Tej are all set to team up again for an interesting project and the talks are going on. A Studios will bankroll this project and an official announcement will be made soon. Sekhar Kammula is currently shooting for Kubera featuring Dhanush and Nagarjuna in the lead roles. This action thriller releases this year.

Varun Tej will resume the shoot of Matka next week and this mass entertainer too will release during the end of this year. Varun Tej and Sekhar Kammula film will start rolling next year. After the success of Love Story, Sekhar Kammula took a long break and he worked on the scripts of Kubera and Varun Tej’s film.

else

