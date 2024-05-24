x
Home > Movie News

Sharwanand’s Manamey gets a Release Date

Published on May 24, 2024

Sharwanand’s Manamey gets a Release Date

With the election fever and the IPL fever coming to an end, June is packed with several releases. Young and prominent actor Sharwanand has completed the shoot of Manamey, a breezy romantic entertainer shot extensively in London. Sriram Aditya is the director and Krithi Shetty is the leading lady. The makers today announced that the film will hit the screens on June 7th across the globe. People Media Factory are the producers and Hesham Abdul Wahab scored the music. The released singles became widely popular.

Sharwanand hasn’t tasted a solid hit in the recent years and the actress is betting big on Manamey. The film is also the costliest one in his career and Sharwanand looks super stylish and he lost enough weight for Manamey. The promotional activities will kick-start next week. Sharwanand already commenced the shoot of his next film which is produced by UV Creations and it is directed by Abhilash Reddy. Sharwanand also signed a romantic entertainer to be directed by Samajavaragamana fame Ram Abbaraju.

