Raju Yadav Movie Review

Several successful and young comedians are testing their luck as lead actors. Getup Srinu who has ample experience in films is now testing his luck as a lead actor with Raju Yadav. Two songs are popular from the film and the released content sounded interesting. Raju Yadav got released today and here is the review of the film:

Story:

Raju Yadav (Getup Srinu) comes from a middle class family in Mahabubnagar. He is jobless and has nothing much to do. After being hit by a cricket ball, he falls into a tricky situation. His face keeps smiling irrespective of the situation, emotion or the time. He needs Rs 4 lakhs to get operated and find a solution for his disorder. His father rejects paying Rs 4 lakhs and at this time, one of his friends falls in love with a rich girl and settles well in life. Raju Yadav fixes a target of impressing a rich girl to keep an end to all his problems. In this process, he falls in love with Sweety (Ankitha Bharath) but she doesn’t care for him. Sweety moves to Hyderabad on professional front and Raju Yadav too moves to Hyderabad. The rest of Raju Yadav is all about how he achieves his goal.

Analysis:

Comedians pick up mass entertainers in their journey to impress all the sections of the audience. But Getup Srinu picked up a script that suits him well. He lives up to the role and he is perfect as Raju Yadav. Some of the comic episodes are impressive. Raju Yadav suffering with the disorder was well presented but the rest of the first half falls flat. There is no clarity in the love story and the role of the heroine is not much revealed and it is kept as a puzzle. She becomes a friend for Raju Yadav after she comes to know about his flashback. Some of the episodes in the love story are quite silly.

The makers announced that the film was inspired from a real story but Raju Yadav is truly based on recent Telugu superhit film Baby. The heroine’s role in Raju Yadav has several similarities for the heroine in Baby. Raju Yadav has a pale love story which lacks the needed emotion. The second half is dragged so much and it tests the patience of the audience. Chandrabose’s song gives enough clarity for the audience.

Performances:

Getup Srinu has hilarious comic timing and this misses bigtime in Raju Yadav. Getup Srinu has been perfect in his role as a youngster who suffers with a disorder. He was good in the songs and with his dance moves. Ankitha Bharath looks chubby and she was decent in the traditional wear. The rest of the roles will have a limited screen presence.

Two songs from the album of Raju Yadav impressed the music lovers. The background score in Raju Yadav is decent. The film lacks interesting and powerful episodes. Raju Yadav is hugely inspired by Baby and it offers nothing new. It can be given a skip.

Telugu360 Rating 1.5/5