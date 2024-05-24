Ajay Devgn and Madhavan to team up again?

Ajay Devgn and Madhavan were seen in Shaitaan and the film did decent in theatres. The film is a horror drama and R Madhavan played the role of the lead antagonist in the film. As per the ongoing buzz, Ajay Devgn and Madhavan are all set to work together again in the sequel of De De Pyaar De. The film to be directed by Anshul Sharma will start rolling in June this year and the film is announced for May 1st, 2025 release.

R Madhavan has an important role in De De Pyaar De 2 and the film will be produced by Luv Ranjan and Bhushan Kumar jointly. Impressed with the assignment, Madhavan signed the film. De De Pyaar De 2 is a romantic comedy and Rakul Preet Singh will reprise her role. The film will bank on entertainment. Ajay Devgn has Singham Again and the film is slated for a Diwali 2024 release.