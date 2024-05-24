Official: Ashika Ranganath in Megastar’s Vishwambara

Kannada beauty Ashika Ranganath impressed the Tollywood audience with her performance in Nagarjuna’s Naa Saami Ranga. The actress is playing a crucial role in Megastar Chiranjeevi’s Vishwambara and the actress has already joined the sets of the film. The makers today made an official announcement that she is a part of Vishwambara. The lengthy schedule of Vishwambara commenced in Hyderabad and most of the shoot of the film will be completed with this schedule. Chiranjeevi and Trisha are the lead actors in this interesting attempt directed by Vassishta.

UV Creations are bankrolling this mega budget film and Vishwambara is aimed for January 10th, 2025 release. MM Keeravani scores the music and the film will have some more young actresses playing crucial roles. UV Creations will announce the details soon.