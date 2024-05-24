Suriya to produce Karthi’s Next

Tamil actors Suriya and Karthi are brothers and they share a great bonding with each other. The duo has been keen to work together but the project did not materialize. The latest update is that Suriya is all set to produce the next film of Karthi. The film has been officially announced and the glimpse of the film will be out this evening. 96 fame Prem Kumar will direct the project and Karthi, Arvind Swamy will play the lead roles. Suriya and Jyotika’s 2D Entertainment are the producers and this is the first time Karthi is working in the production of Suriya.

Suriya is currently busy with Kanguva and the film releases soon. He has a film lined up in the direction of Sudha Kongara. Karthi is shooting for Vaa Vaathiyaare and the film releases this year. He will soon kick-start the shoot of Khaidi 2 to be directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj.