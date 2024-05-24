x
Nikhil Siddharth Son Dheera’s First touch of the Sea
Priyamani Stunning Looks In Black
Anikha surendran Gorgeous Look
Shraddha Srinath Stylish Look
Shriya Saran Golden Attire
Chiranjeevi New Look
Rashmika Mandanna Pushpa2 Hyd Event
BloodDonation Benefits To Health
Ariaana And Viviana Birthday PhotoShoot
Eesha Rebba Hyderabad times fashion week
Tamannaah Bhatia Fluffy Look
Bhavana Singh Modern Vibes
Tejaswi Madivada Wow Magazine Photoshoot
Regina Cassandra In Hyderabad Times Fashion Week
Mouni Roy Hot Look In GQMOTY2024
Sobhita Dhulipala’s Pelli Kuthuru Ceremony Pictures
Hebah Patel Sizzles In Red
Nora Fatehi In Payal Song Shoot
Sonakshi Sinha In Italy trip
Sakshi Malik Haunting Look
Home > Movie News

Suriya to produce Karthi's Next

Published on May 24, 2024

Tamil actors Suriya and Karthi are brothers and they share a great bonding with each other. The duo has been keen to work together but the project did not materialize. The latest update is that Suriya is all set to produce the next film of Karthi. The film has been officially announced and the glimpse of the film will be out this evening. 96 fame Prem Kumar will direct the project and Karthi, Arvind Swamy will play the lead roles. Suriya and Jyotika’s 2D Entertainment are the producers and this is the first time Karthi is working in the production of Suriya.

Suriya is currently busy with Kanguva and the film releases soon. He has a film lined up in the direction of Sudha Kongara. Karthi is shooting for Vaa Vaathiyaare and the film releases this year. He will soon kick-start the shoot of Khaidi 2 to be directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj.

