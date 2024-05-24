x
Home > Movie News

More promotional videos from Kalki 2898 AD Loading

Published on May 24, 2024

The ‘Bujji’ video from Kalki 2898 AD caught everyone’s attention. The promotional event too was organized well and it generated enough buzz around the film. Nag Ashwin and his team are ready with some more events and several promotional videos from the film unveiling the content are ready. They will be released before the theatrical trailer of Kalki 2898 AD will be out. The makers also allocated a huge budget for the promotions of the film and Prabhas too is available to promote the film for the entire June month.

The post-production work of Kalki 2898 AD reached the final stages. A grand pre-release event is planned in Mumbai and Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone and Kamal Haasan will attend the event along with the team of Kalki 2898 AD. The makers closed all the non-theatrical and the theatrical deals of Kalki 2898 AD. Vyjayanthi Movies are the producers and Kalki 2898 AD is slated for June 27th release.

Next Suriya to produce Karthi's Next Previous What is the next plan of Prasanth Varma?
