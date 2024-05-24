What is the next plan of Prasanth Varma?

Prasanth Varma shot to nationwide fame with Hanuman and the film is one of the biggest hits of the year. He soon bagged an opportunity to work with Bollywood Superstar Ranveer Singh who is busy with a bunch of Bollywood biggies. Creative differences parted them even before the shoot commenced. There are reports that Mythri Movie Makers have spent a hefty Rs 25 crores on the project till date. The film is a periodic action drama and is planned on a budget of Rs 300 crores. For the financials to be recovered, the film needs a Superstar or a top actor.

Prasanth Varma is now on a hunt for other options and he is keen to kick-start the shoot. All the top actors are busy with several projects. Mythri Movie Makers have spent ample amount on the film and it cannot be put on hold. Prasanth Varma will have to impress a star actor at the earliest and kick-start the shoot. He also has Jai Hanuman lined up for shoot.