x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Nikhil Siddharth Son Dheera’s First touch of the Sea
Nikhil Siddharth Son Dheera’s First touch of the Sea
Priyamani Stunning Looks In Black
Priyamani Stunning Looks In Black
Anikha surendran Gorgeous Look
Anikha surendran Gorgeous Look
Shraddha Srinath Stylish Look
Shraddha Srinath Stylish Look
Shriya Saran Golden Attire
Shriya Saran Golden Attire
Chiranjeevi New Look
Chiranjeevi New Look
Rashmika Mandanna Pushpa2 Hyd Event
Rashmika Mandanna Pushpa2 Hyd Event
BloodDonation Benefits To Health
BloodDonation Benefits To Health
Ariaana And Viviana Birthday PhotoShoot
Ariaana And Viviana Birthday PhotoShoot
Eesha Rebba Hyderabad times fashion week
Eesha Rebba Hyderabad times fashion week
Tamannaah Bhatia Fluffy Look
Tamannaah Bhatia Fluffy Look
Bhavana Singh Modern Vibes
Bhavana Singh Modern Vibes
Tejaswi Madivada Wow Magazine Photoshoot
Tejaswi Madivada Wow Magazine Photoshoot
Regina Cassandra In Hyderabad Times Fashion Week
Regina Cassandra In Hyderabad Times Fashion Week
Mouni Roy Hot Look In GQMOTY2024
Mouni Roy Hot Look In GQMOTY2024
Sobhita Dhulipala’s Pelli Kuthuru Ceremony Pictures
Sobhita Dhulipala’s Pelli Kuthuru Ceremony Pictures
Hebah Patel Sizzles In Red
Hebah Patel Sizzles In Red
Nora Fatehi In Payal Song Shoot
Nora Fatehi In Payal Song Shoot
Sonakshi Sinha In Italy trip
Sonakshi Sinha In Italy trip
Sakshi Malik Haunting Look
Sakshi Malik Haunting Look
View all stories
Home > Movie News

What is the next plan of Prasanth Varma?

Published on May 24, 2024 by ratnasri

TRENDING

image
Earthquake in Telugu states: The first one of such magnitude in the last 40 years
image
Government Proposes GST Rate Hikes on Cigarettes and Cold drinks ?
image
Nagarjuna gives his nod for a young Director?
image
Breaking: Pushpa 2: The Rule 3D Version not Releasing
image
Pushpa 3 is Pushpa 3: The Rampage

What is the next plan of Prasanth Varma?

Prasanth Varma shot to nationwide fame with Hanuman and the film is one of the biggest hits of the year. He soon bagged an opportunity to work with Bollywood Superstar Ranveer Singh who is busy with a bunch of Bollywood biggies. Creative differences parted them even before the shoot commenced. There are reports that Mythri Movie Makers have spent a hefty Rs 25 crores on the project till date. The film is a periodic action drama and is planned on a budget of Rs 300 crores. For the financials to be recovered, the film needs a Superstar or a top actor.

Prasanth Varma is now on a hunt for other options and he is keen to kick-start the shoot. All the top actors are busy with several projects. Mythri Movie Makers have spent ample amount on the film and it cannot be put on hold. Prasanth Varma will have to impress a star actor at the earliest and kick-start the shoot. He also has Jai Hanuman lined up for shoot.

Next More promotional videos from Kalki 2898 AD Loading Previous Criticism on Legendary Music Composer
else

TRENDING

image
Nagarjuna gives his nod for a young Director?
image
Breaking: Pushpa 2: The Rule 3D Version not Releasing
image
Pushpa 3 is Pushpa 3: The Rampage

Latest

image
Earthquake in Telugu states: The first one of such magnitude in the last 40 years
image
Government Proposes GST Rate Hikes on Cigarettes and Cold drinks ?
image
Nagarjuna gives his nod for a young Director?
image
Breaking: Pushpa 2: The Rule 3D Version not Releasing
image
Pushpa 3 is Pushpa 3: The Rampage

Most Read

image
Earthquake in Telugu states: The first one of such magnitude in the last 40 years
image
Government Proposes GST Rate Hikes on Cigarettes and Cold drinks ?
image
Is Prof Nageshwar defending CM Revanth Reddy?

Related Articles

Nikhil Siddharth Son Dheera’s First touch of the Sea Priyamani Stunning Looks In Black Anikha surendran Gorgeous Look Shraddha Srinath Stylish Look Shriya Saran Golden Attire Chiranjeevi New Look Rashmika Mandanna Pushpa2 Hyd Event BloodDonation Benefits To Health Ariaana And Viviana Birthday PhotoShoot Eesha Rebba Hyderabad times fashion week Tamannaah Bhatia Fluffy Look Bhavana Singh Modern Vibes Tejaswi Madivada Wow Magazine Photoshoot Regina Cassandra In Hyderabad Times Fashion Week Mouni Roy Hot Look In GQMOTY2024 Sobhita Dhulipala’s Pelli Kuthuru Ceremony Pictures Hebah Patel Sizzles In Red Nora Fatehi In Payal Song Shoot Sonakshi Sinha In Italy trip Sakshi Malik Haunting Look