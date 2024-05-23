x
Nikhil Siddharth Son Dheera’s First touch of the Sea
Priyamani Stunning Looks In Black
Anikha surendran Gorgeous Look
Shraddha Srinath Stylish Look
Shriya Saran Golden Attire
Chiranjeevi New Look
Rashmika Mandanna Pushpa2 Hyd Event
BloodDonation Benefits To Health
Ariaana And Viviana Birthday PhotoShoot
Eesha Rebba Hyderabad times fashion week
Tamannaah Bhatia Fluffy Look
Bhavana Singh Modern Vibes
Tejaswi Madivada Wow Magazine Photoshoot
Regina Cassandra In Hyderabad Times Fashion Week
Mouni Roy Hot Look In GQMOTY2024
Sobhita Dhulipala’s Pelli Kuthuru Ceremony Pictures
Hebah Patel Sizzles In Red
Nora Fatehi In Payal Song Shoot
Sonakshi Sinha In Italy trip
Sakshi Malik Haunting Look
Criticism on Legendary Music Composer

Criticism on Legendary Music Composer

Legendary composer Ilayaraja has been a part of some of the biggest blockbusters in 90s and 2000s. He also continues to compose the music for several hit films in the recent years. Some of the successful songs of yesteryears are used as references or used in background in the recent movies and this is sure a proud moment for Ilayaraja. This even sends a message about the legacy of his journey and will promote his songs. But in a shocking manner, Ilayaraja has been sending legal notices to the makers of several filmmakers who have been using his past songs as references.

He sent legal notices for the upcoming prestigious film of Rajinikanth ‘Coolie’ directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The film is produced by Sun Pictures, the top production house of Tamil cinema. He also issued legal notices to the team of Manummel Boys and this did not go well. The song reminded the latest generation about the song of Guna and it is extremely popular now. But the legal notice of Ilayaraja did not go well and he is getting trolled, criticized on social media. Using his work as a gesture will make him proud. But a legendary music composer like Ilayaraja slapping legal notices will not make sense and he would lose his image for the future generations.

