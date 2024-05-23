Kalki 2898 AD to hold the patent rights of Bujji

The team of Kalki 2898 AD revealed that Bujji, a vehicle of the lead actor Prabhas, holds a special place in the film. Bujji is also a full length character in Kalki 2898 AD and Keerthy Suresh added life to Bujji with her voiceover. The released video byte of Bujji is quite impressive and it prepared the audience that it has a prominent role and will travel with Bhairava, the role played by Prabhas. The makers associated with Mahindra Motors to make the vehicle from scratch and it is quite impressive. After the release of the video, Anand Mahindra took his social media page saying “Fun stuff does, indeed, happen on X … We’re so proud of @nagashwin7 and his tribe of filmmakers who aren’t afraid to think big…and I mean REALLY big”. The vehicle was designed and made in Coimbatore in association with Jayam Motors.

The team of Kalki 2898 AD will take the vehicle to all the cities of the country during the promotions. The team also registered the patent rights and Vyjayanthi Movies along with Mahindra Motors will hold the rights of Bujji. This is an innovative thought as they designed a futuristic vehicle from scratch. Kalki 2898 AD is hitting the screens on August 15th and it has Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan and Disha Patani playing the prominent roles in this sci-fi thriller.