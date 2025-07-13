x
Teemaar Mallanna Sparks Outrage with Offensive Comments on Kavitha

Published on July 13, 2025 by nymisha

Teemaar Mallanna Sparks Outrage with Offensive Comments on Kavitha

Telangana politics was rocked on Sunday following a major controversy involving Congress-suspended MLC Chintapandu Naveen, popularly known as Teemaar Mallanna, whose derogatory comments against Telangana Jagruthi President Kalvakuntla Kavitha triggered widespread anger and violence.

In a shocking public statement, Mallanna questioned Kavitha’s association with the ongoing BC (Backward Classes) movement, asking, “Is there a connection through the plate or the bed?” — a crude innuendo that was swiftly condemned across the political spectrum. His remarks were widely seen as deeply misogynistic and caste-insensitive, crossing all boundaries of political decency.

His insinuations were considered highly disrespectful, particularly in the context of ongoing political efforts around BC representation. Critics noted that such comments not only insulted Kavitha but also trivialized the broader BC movement she is involved in.

Violence Erupts at Mallanna’s Office

In retaliation, a group of around 50 alleged supporters of Kavitha stormed the Q News office, where Mallanna was present at the time. Though Mallanna managed to escape unhurt, the situation quickly escalated into violence. His gunman was assaulted, prompting him to fire five warning rounds, reportedly into the air.

Two individuals are believed to have sustained bullet injuries. The Q News office was reportedly damaged during the attack. Police have launched an investigation, reviewing surveillance footage to identify and apprehend those involved in the assault. At the same time, there is rising public and political pressure to also address the inflammatory remarks that provoked the incident.

This is not the first time Mallanna has faced backlash for using derogatory language in political discourse, often targeting individuals based on caste or gender. His repeated use of offensive personal attacks has drawn criticism even from within his own party ranks in the past.
Police have filed preliminary cases and are investigating both the physical attack and the remarks that provoked it. Legal experts and public commentators are calling for strict action against both hate speech and violent retaliation, emphasizing that both are harmful to democratic values.

Next Kalvakuntla Kavitha complains to Council Chairman on Mallanna Previous Veteran Actor Kota Srinivasa Rao Passes Away: A Towering Loss to Telugu Cinema and Public Life
