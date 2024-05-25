Exclusive: Prabhas’ Salaar 2 Shelved

Prabhas and Prashanth Neel are all set to team up for the second time for the sequel of Salaar. There are reports that the filming will start post summer and Prashanth Neel is working on the scriptwork of the film. We have some interesting news about the project. We heard that Salaar 2 is shelved and it will never happen. There are creative differences between Prashanth Neel and Prabhas and this is the real reason. Prashant Neel also has a commitment for NTR and the project has to take off this year. Prashanth Neel picked up NTR’s film and he decided to shelve Salaar 2.

Prashanth Neel is occupied with the scriptwork of NTR’s project and the shoot commences in August this year. Mythri Movie Makers and NTR Arts will bankroll the project jointly. Prabhas has a heap of films lined up and shelving Salaar 2 may not be a problem for the pan-Indian actor. Prabhas is done with Kalki 2898 AD and he has Raju Bhai with Maruthi and Spirit to be directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. He also gave his nod for Hanu Raghavapudi and the film will be announced soon.