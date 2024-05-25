x
Switch to: తెలుగు
AshuReddy Bold Photo Shoot
AshuReddy Bold Photo Shoot
Nayanthara Mesmerizing PhotoShoot
Nayanthara Mesmerizing PhotoShoot
Pushpa2 The Rule Shoot Unseen Pics
Pushpa2 The Rule Shoot Unseen Pics
Sree Leela Stunning Looks In Black
Sree Leela Stunning Looks In Black
Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Red Saree
Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Red Saree
Nora Fatehi Hot In Black
Nora Fatehi Hot In Black
Manushi Chhillar Chilling Out
Manushi Chhillar Chilling Out
NagaChaitanya And Sobhita Dhulipala Wedding
NagaChaitanya And Sobhita Dhulipala Wedding
Nikhil Siddharth Son Dheera’s First touch of the Sea
Nikhil Siddharth Son Dheera’s First touch of the Sea
Priyamani Stunning Looks In Black
Priyamani Stunning Looks In Black
Anikha surendran Gorgeous Look
Anikha surendran Gorgeous Look
Shraddha Srinath Stylish Look
Shraddha Srinath Stylish Look
Shriya Saran Golden Attire
Shriya Saran Golden Attire
Chiranjeevi New Look
Chiranjeevi New Look
Rashmika Mandanna Pushpa2 Hyd Event
Rashmika Mandanna Pushpa2 Hyd Event
BloodDonation Benefits To Health
BloodDonation Benefits To Health
Ariaana And Viviana Birthday PhotoShoot
Ariaana And Viviana Birthday PhotoShoot
Eesha Rebba Hyderabad times fashion week
Eesha Rebba Hyderabad times fashion week
Tamannaah Bhatia Fluffy Look
Tamannaah Bhatia Fluffy Look
Bhavana Singh Modern Vibes
Bhavana Singh Modern Vibes
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Exclusive: Prabhas’ Salaar 2 Shelved

Published on May 25, 2024 by

TRENDING

image
Mythri Vs Prasads: No Compromise
image
Lookout Notice for YSRCP MP Vijaysai Reddy
image
Pic Talk: Naga Chaitanya with his Cousins
image
BRS MLA Kaushik Reddy Arrested
image
Pushpa 2 The Rule Review – Allu Arjun’s Powerhouse Performance

Exclusive: Prabhas’ Salaar 2 Shelved

Prabhas and Prashanth Neel are all set to team up for the second time for the sequel of Salaar. There are reports that the filming will start post summer and Prashanth Neel is working on the scriptwork of the film. We have some interesting news about the project. We heard that Salaar 2 is shelved and it will never happen. There are creative differences between Prashanth Neel and Prabhas and this is the real reason. Prashant Neel also has a commitment for NTR and the project has to take off this year. Prashanth Neel picked up NTR’s film and he decided to shelve Salaar 2.

Prashanth Neel is occupied with the scriptwork of NTR’s project and the shoot commences in August this year. Mythri Movie Makers and NTR Arts will bankroll the project jointly. Prabhas has a heap of films lined up and shelving Salaar 2 may not be a problem for the pan-Indian actor. Prabhas is done with Kalki 2898 AD and he has Raju Bhai with Maruthi and Spirit to be directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. He also gave his nod for Hanu Raghavapudi and the film will be announced soon.

Next Kajal Aggarwal’s Satyabhama Trailer: A gripping investigative thriller Previous Love Me Movie Review – Watch me If you dare !
else

TRENDING

image
Mythri Vs Prasads: No Compromise
image
Pic Talk: Naga Chaitanya with his Cousins
image
Bengaluru premiere shows for Pushpa 2 Disrupted

Latest

image
Mythri Vs Prasads: No Compromise
image
Lookout Notice for YSRCP MP Vijaysai Reddy
image
Pic Talk: Naga Chaitanya with his Cousins
image
BRS MLA Kaushik Reddy Arrested
image
Pushpa 2 The Rule Review – Allu Arjun’s Powerhouse Performance

Most Read

image
Lookout Notice for YSRCP MP Vijaysai Reddy
image
BRS MLA Kaushik Reddy Arrested
image
YS Jagan is a madman says Sharmila

Related Articles

AshuReddy Bold Photo Shoot Nayanthara Mesmerizing PhotoShoot Pushpa2 The Rule Shoot Unseen Pics Sree Leela Stunning Looks In Black Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Red Saree Nora Fatehi Hot In Black Manushi Chhillar Chilling Out NagaChaitanya And Sobhita Dhulipala Wedding Nikhil Siddharth Son Dheera’s First touch of the Sea Priyamani Stunning Looks In Black Anikha surendran Gorgeous Look Shraddha Srinath Stylish Look Shriya Saran Golden Attire Chiranjeevi New Look Rashmika Mandanna Pushpa2 Hyd Event BloodDonation Benefits To Health Ariaana And Viviana Birthday PhotoShoot Eesha Rebba Hyderabad times fashion week Tamannaah Bhatia Fluffy Look Bhavana Singh Modern Vibes