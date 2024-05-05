WOM Takes Over Prasanna Vadanam On Day 3

It’s time and again proved that content is the king. Talented actor Suhas who has been attempting innovative scripts arrived with another content-rich movie Prasanna Vadanam.

The movie which was released on Friday received a unanimous positive response from critics and audience alike. Besides winning accolades, the movie is also raking moolah at the ticket window in Telugu states as well as overseas.

The film directed by Arjun YK and produced jointly by Little Thoughts Cinemas and Arha Media is seeing an upward trend and becoming a true blockbuster, this summer.

While Arjun YK crafted the movie with a unique concept of face blindness, Suhas amazed us with his authentic and brilliant performance. Industry people are also heaping praises on Suhas.

The movie that gave a thrilling experience in cinemas collected big numbers on day two, compared to first-day collections. The day three numbers are bigger than day two. The movie is expected to have a long run.