x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Nayanthara Celebrates Children’s Day With Uyir & Ulag
Nayanthara Celebrates Children’s Day With Uyir & Ulag
Tamannaah Bhatia Bold Look
Tamannaah Bhatia Bold Look
Aishwarya Lekshmi Bae Look
Aishwarya Lekshmi Bae Look
Hansika Motwani Traditional Look
Hansika Motwani Traditional Look
Keerthi Pandiyan Glares In Yellow Dress
Keerthi Pandiyan Glares In Yellow Dress
Cold Cream Usage Benefits
Cold Cream Usage Benefits
Sonam Kapoor Styling With Rhea Kapoor
Sonam Kapoor Styling With Rhea Kapoor
Aditi Rao Hydari’s Latest Photo Dump
Aditi Rao Hydari’s Latest Photo Dump
Nushrratt Bharuccha for IIFA
Nushrratt Bharuccha for IIFA
Mouni Roy’s New Style Of Saree Drapping
Mouni Roy’s New Style Of Saree Drapping
Sharvari’s Latest Images
Sharvari’s Latest Images
Sonal Chauhan’s Latest Photoshoot
Sonal Chauhan’s Latest Photoshoot
Tripti Dimri Glitters In Her Style Of Dress
Tripti Dimri Glitters In Her Style Of Dress
Deepika Padukone Through Back Images By Ranveer Singh
Deepika Padukone Through Back Images By Ranveer Singh
Rashmika Mandanna through back memories of pushpa 2
Rashmika Mandanna through back memories of pushpa 2
Sree Leela Pretty Look In Black
Sree Leela Pretty Look In Black
Rakul Preet Singh Childhood video
Rakul Preet Singh Childhood video
Nayanthara Stylish Look
Nayanthara Stylish Look
Pumpkin seeds: Benefits, nutrition, uses
Pumpkin seeds: Benefits, nutrition, uses
Rasha Thadani’s promotional diaries
Rasha Thadani’s promotional diaries
View all stories
Home > Movie News

WOM Takes Over Prasanna Vadanam On Day 3

Published on May 5, 2024 by ratnasri

TRENDING

image
Drinker Sai: Raw and Riveting Love Story
image
Devara 50days Celebrations At Sudarshan Theatre Hyderabad
image
Chandrababu Naidu Challenges YSRCP on Debts!
image
YS Sunitha Meets Kadapa SP
image
Exclusive update of Naga Chaitanya’s Next

WOM Takes Over Prasanna Vadanam On Day 3

It’s time and again proved that content is the king. Talented actor Suhas who has been attempting innovative scripts arrived with another content-rich movie Prasanna Vadanam.

The movie which was released on Friday received a unanimous positive response from critics and audience alike. Besides winning accolades, the movie is also raking moolah at the ticket window in Telugu states as well as overseas.

The film directed by Arjun YK and produced jointly by Little Thoughts Cinemas and Arha Media is seeing an upward trend and becoming a true blockbuster, this summer.

While Arjun YK crafted the movie with a unique concept of face blindness, Suhas amazed us with his authentic and brilliant performance. Industry people are also heaping praises on Suhas.

The movie that gave a thrilling experience in cinemas collected big numbers on day two, compared to first-day collections. The day three numbers are bigger than day two. The movie is expected to have a long run.

Next Political Tensions Escalate: Attack on Sai Dharam Tej During Campaign Rally Previous Poll panel serious on YSRCP’s false campaign against TDP, orders for CID inquiry
else

TRENDING

image
Drinker Sai: Raw and Riveting Love Story
image
Exclusive update of Naga Chaitanya’s Next
image
Kubera Glimpse: Wow Sekhar Kammula

Latest

image
Drinker Sai: Raw and Riveting Love Story
image
Devara 50days Celebrations At Sudarshan Theatre Hyderabad
image
Chandrababu Naidu Challenges YSRCP on Debts!
image
YS Sunitha Meets Kadapa SP
image
Exclusive update of Naga Chaitanya’s Next

Most Read

image
Chandrababu Naidu Challenges YSRCP on Debts!
image
YS Sunitha Meets Kadapa SP
image
Chandrababu Naidu and Pawan Kalyan Head to Maharashtra for NDA Election Campaign

Related Articles

Nayanthara Celebrates Children’s Day With Uyir & Ulag Tamannaah Bhatia Bold Look Aishwarya Lekshmi Bae Look Hansika Motwani Traditional Look Keerthi Pandiyan Glares In Yellow Dress Cold Cream Usage Benefits Sonam Kapoor Styling With Rhea Kapoor Aditi Rao Hydari’s Latest Photo Dump Nushrratt Bharuccha for IIFA Mouni Roy’s New Style Of Saree Drapping Sharvari’s Latest Images Sonal Chauhan’s Latest Photoshoot Tripti Dimri Glitters In Her Style Of Dress Deepika Padukone Through Back Images By Ranveer Singh Rashmika Mandanna through back memories of pushpa 2 Sree Leela Pretty Look In Black Rakul Preet Singh Childhood video Nayanthara Stylish Look Pumpkin seeds: Benefits, nutrition, uses Rasha Thadani’s promotional diaries