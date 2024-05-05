x
Poll panel serious on YSRCP’s false campaign against TDP, orders for CID inquiry

Published on May 5, 2024 by ratnasri

Poll panel serious on YSRCP’s false campaign against TDP, orders for CID inquiry

Taking serious note of the false propaganda by the YSRCP against the TDP, the Election Commission on Sunday ordered for a CID inquiry against Sajjala Bhargav Reddy, the social media incharge of the YSRCP.

TDP politburo member, Varla Ramaiah, has lodged a complaint with the Election Commission on the false propaganda against the TDP supremo, Nara Chandrababu Naidu. Varla Ramaiah, in his complaint, told the poll panel that under the directions of Sajjala Bhargav Reddy, phone calls have been made through Interactive Voice Response System (IVRS) misleading the voters and pensioners.

Hatching a conspiracy against the TDP and to trigger violence they have spread fake news, Varla Ramaiah informed the poll panel. Basing on his complaint, the Election Commission ordered the CID to immediately investigate the matter and submit a report.

Next WOM Takes Over Prasanna Vadanam On Day 3 Previous Raj Tarun’s Bhale Unnade Teaser: Fun Tonic
