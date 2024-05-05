Raj Tarun’s Bhale Unnade Teaser: Fun Tonic

Hero Raj Tarun joins forces with Maruthi Team for an exciting project Bhale Unnade that marks the directorial debut of J Sivasai Vardhan. The produced by NV Kiran Kumar of Ravikiran Arts. Manisha Kandkur is the heroine in this youthful entertainer. Director Maruthi unveiled the film’s teaser just a while ago.

The teaser divulges the plotline of the movie. It is about a youngster who opts for the profession of a saree draper. For some reason, he keeps himself away from girls. He meets this girl Manisha Kandkur who likes to enjoy life to the fullest like every other normal woman. But she is surprised by Raj Tarun’s behavior, as he isn’t even comfortable sitting side by side on the bike.

The concept looks fresh and so is the narrative. Raj Tarun underwent a stylish transformation and he came up with a superb performance. The movie also stars many popular comedians including Hyper Adi in important roles.

The teaser is a fun tonic in this summer. The movie is getting ready for its release.