Amla (Indian Gooseberry) Health Benefits
Nayanthara Celebrates Children’s Day With Uyir & Ulag
Tamannaah Bhatia Bold Look
Aishwarya Lekshmi Bae Look
Hansika Motwani Traditional Look
Keerthi Pandiyan Glares In Yellow Dress
Cold Cream Usage Benefits
Sonam Kapoor Styling With Rhea Kapoor
Aditi Rao Hydari’s Latest Photo Dump
Nushrratt Bharuccha for IIFA
Mouni Roy’s New Style Of Saree Drapping
Sharvari’s Latest Images
Sonal Chauhan’s Latest Photoshoot
Tripti Dimri Glitters In Her Style Of Dress
Deepika Padukone Through Back Images By Ranveer Singh
Rashmika Mandanna through back memories of pushpa 2
Sree Leela Pretty Look In Black
Rakul Preet Singh Childhood video
Nayanthara Stylish Look
Pumpkin seeds: Benefits, nutrition, uses
20 years for Arya: Grand Bash Planned

Published on May 7, 2024 by ratnasri

20 years for Arya: Grand Bash Planned

Stylish Star Allu Arjun made his debut with Gangothri but Arya happens to be the game changer for the actor’s career. Sukumar made his directorial debut with Arya and the film completed 20 years today. Telugu cinema industry found two gems in the form of Allu Arjun and Sukumar. The film is also a trendsetter in Telugu cinema in love stories. Sukumar and Allu Arjun raced to the top in their respective fields over these years. Sukumar is one of the highest paid directors while Allu Arjun emerged as the first Telugu actor to win a national award and he is charging huge remuneration for his upcoming projects.

Arya’s producer Dil Raju is arranging a grand bash on the occasion of the film completing two decades. The entire team along with the close friends of the team will attend the bash this evening in Park Hyatt, Hyderabad. Devi Sri Prasad composed the music and background score for Arya. Allu Arjun and Sukumar are currently working on Pushpa: The Rule and the film is slated for August 15th, 2024.

