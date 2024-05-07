20 years for Arya: Grand Bash Planned

Stylish Star Allu Arjun made his debut with Gangothri but Arya happens to be the game changer for the actor’s career. Sukumar made his directorial debut with Arya and the film completed 20 years today. Telugu cinema industry found two gems in the form of Allu Arjun and Sukumar. The film is also a trendsetter in Telugu cinema in love stories. Sukumar and Allu Arjun raced to the top in their respective fields over these years. Sukumar is one of the highest paid directors while Allu Arjun emerged as the first Telugu actor to win a national award and he is charging huge remuneration for his upcoming projects.

Arya’s producer Dil Raju is arranging a grand bash on the occasion of the film completing two decades. The entire team along with the close friends of the team will attend the bash this evening in Park Hyatt, Hyderabad. Devi Sri Prasad composed the music and background score for Arya. Allu Arjun and Sukumar are currently working on Pushpa: The Rule and the film is slated for August 15th, 2024.