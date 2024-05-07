x
Amla (Indian Gooseberry) Health Benefits
Nayanthara Celebrates Children's Day With Uyir & Ulag
Tamannaah Bhatia Bold Look
Aishwarya Lekshmi Bae Look
Hansika Motwani Traditional Look
Keerthi Pandiyan Glares In Yellow Dress
Cold Cream Usage Benefits
Sonam Kapoor Styling With Rhea Kapoor
Aditi Rao Hydari's Latest Photo Dump
Nushrratt Bharuccha for IIFA
Mouni Roy's New Style Of Saree Drapping
Sharvari's Latest Images
Sonal Chauhan's Latest Photoshoot
Tripti Dimri Glitters In Her Style Of Dress
Deepika Padukone Through Back Images By Ranveer Singh
Rashmika Mandanna through back memories of pushpa 2
Sree Leela Pretty Look In Black
Rakul Preet Singh Childhood video
Nayanthara Stylish Look
Pumpkin seeds: Benefits, nutrition, uses
Home > Movie News

Megastar pledges for Pawan Kalyan

Published on May 7, 2024 by ratnasri

Megastar pledges for Pawan Kalyan

Powerstar Pawan Kalyan kept his film commitments aside and is focused on politics. The actor turned politician spent his earnings and he supported farmers and other people several times. With the aim to serve people, he floated Janasena and his party is contesting in the Assembly and Parliament elections in alliance with TDP and BJP. There are speculations that Megastar Chiranjeevi will campaign for Pawan Kalyan in Pithapuram constituency. Chiranjeevi released a video in support of Pawan and requested everyone to vote.

“Though Pawan Kalyan is younger to us, he is the first to serve the people and stands ahead of us. Every politician wishes to serve the people after attaining power but Pawan spent his earnings for the farmers, fishermen and the jawans who are fighting at the Indian border. Pawan came to films forcefully but he loved to join politics. Pawan Kalyan has to win in the polls to raise his voice in the Assembly for the better future. I request the people of Pithapuram to vote for Pawan Kalyan and he will stand for the people” told Chiranjeevi.

Next Nani comes in to support Pawan Kalyan Previous 20 years for Arya: Grand Bash Planned
