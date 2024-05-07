Megastar pledges for Pawan Kalyan

Powerstar Pawan Kalyan kept his film commitments aside and is focused on politics. The actor turned politician spent his earnings and he supported farmers and other people several times. With the aim to serve people, he floated Janasena and his party is contesting in the Assembly and Parliament elections in alliance with TDP and BJP. There are speculations that Megastar Chiranjeevi will campaign for Pawan Kalyan in Pithapuram constituency. Chiranjeevi released a video in support of Pawan and requested everyone to vote.

“Though Pawan Kalyan is younger to us, he is the first to serve the people and stands ahead of us. Every politician wishes to serve the people after attaining power but Pawan spent his earnings for the farmers, fishermen and the jawans who are fighting at the Indian border. Pawan came to films forcefully but he loved to join politics. Pawan Kalyan has to win in the polls to raise his voice in the Assembly for the better future. I request the people of Pithapuram to vote for Pawan Kalyan and he will stand for the people” told Chiranjeevi.