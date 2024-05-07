Nani comes in to support Pawan Kalyan

Janasena Chief and actor Pawan Kalyan is facing the biggest election this year in Andhra Pradesh. He kept alll his film commtiments aside and is in full time politics. Megastar Chiranjeevi pledged on behalf of his brother to vote for Pawan Kalyan and Janasena. Natural Star Nani posted a warm message supporting Pawan Kalyan from film industry. Nani wished Pawan Kalyan all the best before the elections.

“Dear @PawanKalyan gaaru as you are about to face the big battle of politics. As a member of your film family I hope you achieve everything you wish and keep all your promises. I am rooting for you and I am confident the entire fraternity is too. All the very best sir ” posted Nani. The Assembly and Parliament elections in Andhra Pradesh are scheduled for May 13th.