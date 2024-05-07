Nikhil’s Swayambhu Massive Action With 8 Cr

Nikhil will be seen as a legendary warrior in his ongoing Pan India film Swayambhu where Samyuktha and Nabha Natesh are playing the female leads. Nikhil who transformed completely for the character has also taken intense training for his character.

The shoot of the movie is progressing at a good pace. At present, a massive action episode is filmed on Nikhil and 700 artists. Vietnamese fighters are also participating in the war action episode, which is said to be one of the main highlights. The makers spend a high budget of Rs 8 Cr just on this action block.

Apparently, minds will be blown when this episode is witnessed in theatres. In fact, the poster released by the makers shows the kind of magnificence in making the movie. Nikhil looks bulky flaunting muscles in the poster, where we can also see a huge crowd.

Bharat Krishnamachari is directing the movie on Pixel Studios banner.