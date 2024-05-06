x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Nayanthara Celebrates Children’s Day With Uyir & Ulag
Nayanthara Celebrates Children’s Day With Uyir & Ulag
Tamannaah Bhatia Bold Look
Tamannaah Bhatia Bold Look
Aishwarya Lekshmi Bae Look
Aishwarya Lekshmi Bae Look
Hansika Motwani Traditional Look
Hansika Motwani Traditional Look
Keerthi Pandiyan Glares In Yellow Dress
Keerthi Pandiyan Glares In Yellow Dress
Cold Cream Usage Benefits
Cold Cream Usage Benefits
Sonam Kapoor Styling With Rhea Kapoor
Sonam Kapoor Styling With Rhea Kapoor
Aditi Rao Hydari’s Latest Photo Dump
Aditi Rao Hydari’s Latest Photo Dump
Nushrratt Bharuccha for IIFA
Nushrratt Bharuccha for IIFA
Mouni Roy’s New Style Of Saree Drapping
Mouni Roy’s New Style Of Saree Drapping
Sharvari’s Latest Images
Sharvari’s Latest Images
Sonal Chauhan’s Latest Photoshoot
Sonal Chauhan’s Latest Photoshoot
Tripti Dimri Glitters In Her Style Of Dress
Tripti Dimri Glitters In Her Style Of Dress
Deepika Padukone Through Back Images By Ranveer Singh
Deepika Padukone Through Back Images By Ranveer Singh
Rashmika Mandanna through back memories of pushpa 2
Rashmika Mandanna through back memories of pushpa 2
Sree Leela Pretty Look In Black
Sree Leela Pretty Look In Black
Rakul Preet Singh Childhood video
Rakul Preet Singh Childhood video
Nayanthara Stylish Look
Nayanthara Stylish Look
Pumpkin seeds: Benefits, nutrition, uses
Pumpkin seeds: Benefits, nutrition, uses
Rasha Thadani’s promotional diaries
Rasha Thadani’s promotional diaries
View all stories
Home > Politics

NDA is oxygen to save AP which is on ventilation, says Naidu

Published on May 6, 2024 by

TRENDING

image
Buzz: Pooja Hegde to romance Naga Chaitanya?
image
A Bollywood Remix song in Prabhas’ Raja Saab
image
Pawan Kalyan in Maharashtra Election Campaign
image
Satyam Ramalinga Raju back in news
image
Chandrababu bereaved: Younger brother Ramamurthy Naidu passes away

NDA is oxygen to save AP which is on ventilation, says Naidu

The Tadepalli palace started feeling shaky after the assurance given by Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, to the people on the future of the State and after witnessing the enormous response to Praja Galam meetings, observed TDP supremo, Nara Chandrababu Naidu, on Monday.

Chandrababu Naidu told a huge gathering of Praja Galam that both Modi and the Union Home Minister, Amith Shah, have already clarified as to why the alliance has been formed. The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is the oxygen for the State which is on ventilation struggling hard for survival.

Making it clear that the Jana Sena chief, Pawan Kalyan, has already expressed his readiness to sacrifice anything for the State to progress well, Chandrababu Naidu said that when such a person has visited Visakhapatnam several hurdles have been created and finally he was not allowed to step on this port city. Pawan Kalyan has ultimately proved himself to be a hero not only in the film world but also in real life, he remarked.

Chandrababu Naidu promised to take the State on a progressive path at a faster pace and called upon the people to chase this psycho Chief Minister out of the State. He said that Modi, who has already transformed the country into the fifth biggest economic system in the world, will take the nation into the highest position after winning these elections.

“We too have formulated a vision for our State and making the State as vikasitha Andhra Pradesh is my dream. Indians should be in the number one position in the world,” he said. Chandrababu Naidu reaffirmed that the TDP allied NDA is going to win 160 Assembly segments and all the 25 Lok Sabha seats in the State.

Visakhapatnam is a peaceful city which he said he always likes and when the Hud Hud cyclone hit the area, he said he stayed here for 10 days to oversee the relief measures. And the people responded well in the last elections, he said and expressed confidence that they will show their gratitude even now.

North Andhra is a stronghold for the Backward Classes (BCs) and the region is the birthplace for the TDP, he said and told the gathering that the party will completely sweep the polls now. Terming the Chief Minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy, as the traitor of North Andhra, he said Jagan did not spend any funds for the development of the region.

The ongoing elections are a battle between dharma and adharma and also between democracy and dictatorship, he said and felt that the development of North Andhra is possible only with the NDA. “Let us vote for CM Ramesh, who is the NDA candidate for the Anakapalli Lok Sabha seat, as he has very good relations with quite a lot of Central leaders and will be able to get Central funds for the development of this area,” he said.

Chandrababu Naidu also made an appeal to the voters to elect Vanga Geetha to the Assembly and M Sri Bharat as the MP candidate from Visakhapatnam. All the three work hard and always strive for the welfare of the people, he said and stated that it is the responsibility of the NDA to do justice for all.

Next 20 years for Arya: Grand Bash Planned Previous Bonda Uma says he will complain to EC against Meena
else

TRENDING

image
Buzz: Pooja Hegde to romance Naga Chaitanya?
image
A Bollywood Remix song in Prabhas’ Raja Saab
image
Mike Tyson and Jake Paul Match: Netflix suffers a massive outage

Latest

image
Buzz: Pooja Hegde to romance Naga Chaitanya?
image
A Bollywood Remix song in Prabhas’ Raja Saab
image
Pawan Kalyan in Maharashtra Election Campaign
image
Satyam Ramalinga Raju back in news
image
Chandrababu bereaved: Younger brother Ramamurthy Naidu passes away

Most Read

image
Satyam Ramalinga Raju back in news
image
Chandrababu bereaved: Younger brother Ramamurthy Naidu passes away
image
Chandrababu Naidu Challenges YSRCP on Debts!

Related Articles

Nayanthara Celebrates Children’s Day With Uyir & Ulag Tamannaah Bhatia Bold Look Aishwarya Lekshmi Bae Look Hansika Motwani Traditional Look Keerthi Pandiyan Glares In Yellow Dress Cold Cream Usage Benefits Sonam Kapoor Styling With Rhea Kapoor Aditi Rao Hydari’s Latest Photo Dump Nushrratt Bharuccha for IIFA Mouni Roy’s New Style Of Saree Drapping Sharvari’s Latest Images Sonal Chauhan’s Latest Photoshoot Tripti Dimri Glitters In Her Style Of Dress Deepika Padukone Through Back Images By Ranveer Singh Rashmika Mandanna through back memories of pushpa 2 Sree Leela Pretty Look In Black Rakul Preet Singh Childhood video Nayanthara Stylish Look Pumpkin seeds: Benefits, nutrition, uses Rasha Thadani’s promotional diaries