NDA is oxygen to save AP which is on ventilation, says Naidu

The Tadepalli palace started feeling shaky after the assurance given by Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, to the people on the future of the State and after witnessing the enormous response to Praja Galam meetings, observed TDP supremo, Nara Chandrababu Naidu, on Monday.

Chandrababu Naidu told a huge gathering of Praja Galam that both Modi and the Union Home Minister, Amith Shah, have already clarified as to why the alliance has been formed. The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is the oxygen for the State which is on ventilation struggling hard for survival.

Making it clear that the Jana Sena chief, Pawan Kalyan, has already expressed his readiness to sacrifice anything for the State to progress well, Chandrababu Naidu said that when such a person has visited Visakhapatnam several hurdles have been created and finally he was not allowed to step on this port city. Pawan Kalyan has ultimately proved himself to be a hero not only in the film world but also in real life, he remarked.

Chandrababu Naidu promised to take the State on a progressive path at a faster pace and called upon the people to chase this psycho Chief Minister out of the State. He said that Modi, who has already transformed the country into the fifth biggest economic system in the world, will take the nation into the highest position after winning these elections.

“We too have formulated a vision for our State and making the State as vikasitha Andhra Pradesh is my dream. Indians should be in the number one position in the world,” he said. Chandrababu Naidu reaffirmed that the TDP allied NDA is going to win 160 Assembly segments and all the 25 Lok Sabha seats in the State.

Visakhapatnam is a peaceful city which he said he always likes and when the Hud Hud cyclone hit the area, he said he stayed here for 10 days to oversee the relief measures. And the people responded well in the last elections, he said and expressed confidence that they will show their gratitude even now.

North Andhra is a stronghold for the Backward Classes (BCs) and the region is the birthplace for the TDP, he said and told the gathering that the party will completely sweep the polls now. Terming the Chief Minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy, as the traitor of North Andhra, he said Jagan did not spend any funds for the development of the region.

The ongoing elections are a battle between dharma and adharma and also between democracy and dictatorship, he said and felt that the development of North Andhra is possible only with the NDA. “Let us vote for CM Ramesh, who is the NDA candidate for the Anakapalli Lok Sabha seat, as he has very good relations with quite a lot of Central leaders and will be able to get Central funds for the development of this area,” he said.

Chandrababu Naidu also made an appeal to the voters to elect Vanga Geetha to the Assembly and M Sri Bharat as the MP candidate from Visakhapatnam. All the three work hard and always strive for the welfare of the people, he said and stated that it is the responsibility of the NDA to do justice for all.