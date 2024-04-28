x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Home > Movie News

Rana Daggubati announces his next Production

Published on April 28, 2024 by ratnasri

Rana Daggubati announces his next Production

Rana Daggubati took a long break from work. After recovering from his health issues, he is lining up films as a lead actor. He is also collaborating with young talent to produce films. He presented Tharun Bhascker’s Keeda Kola. Rana Daggubati now announced his next production and the film will have Priyadarshi playing the lead role. Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP in association with Spirit Media will produce this prestigious project.

Navaneeth Sriram will direct this interesting film which is said to be a comic entertainer. The makers are yet to announce the details of the cast and crew members. “Kaavaalsina vaallaki kaavaalsinantha – Romance, Entertainment and a whole lot of THRILLS Guaranteed amma. Mee andariki seegrameva THRILLU-Praptirasthu” posted Rana Daggubati along with the announcement poster.

