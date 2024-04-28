Akkineni fans still waiting for Agent OTT Release

Akhil Akkineni delivered his biggest ever dud with Agent. The film was made on a huge budget and it disappointed everyone big time. It has been one year since Agent released and the film is yet to have a digital release. The real reasons for the delay are yet to be disclosed by the producers. Despite speculating several dates, the film was never available on any digital platform. Sony LIV acquired the digital streaming rights of Agent for all the languages.

Akkineni fans have been wondering about the digital release of the film. Several posts are circulated on social media on the occasion of Agent completing a year. Some of the fans have been taking a dig at Surendar Reddy for the pathetic work he delivered. Agent is a huge loss for AK Entertainment and Anil Sunkara made sensational comments post release. He agreed that they went for the shoot without a bound script.