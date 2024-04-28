x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Janhvi Kapoor Looking Cool In Pink Saree
Janhvi Kapoor Looking Cool In Pink Saree
Ananthika Sanilkumar Simple Look In Saree
Ananthika Sanilkumar Simple Look In Saree
Mannara Chopra dream Girl Look
Mannara Chopra dream Girl Look
Mahima Makwana Stunning Look
Mahima Makwana Stunning Look
Hansika Motwani New Stylish Look
Hansika Motwani New Stylish Look
Eesha Rebba Shines In Yellow Saree
Eesha Rebba Shines In Yellow Saree
Bael Juice Health Benefits
Bael Juice Health Benefits
Ketika Sharma Hot Warrior Look
Ketika Sharma Hot Warrior Look
Vedhika Hot Curves
Vedhika Hot Curves
Shraddha Das Beautiful Look In Orange
Shraddha Das Beautiful Look In Orange
Samantha And Varun Dhawan’s Citadel Promotions
Samantha And Varun Dhawan’s Citadel Promotions
Nela Usiri / Gale of Wind benefits
Nela Usiri / Gale of Wind benefits
Jiya Shankar Trendy Vibe
Jiya Shankar Trendy Vibe
Ishita Raj Sharma’s Photo Dump
Ishita Raj Sharma’s Photo Dump
Shruti Chauhan’s Shimmery Style
Shruti Chauhan’s Shimmery Style
Nushrratt Bharuccha Classic Look
Nushrratt Bharuccha Classic Look
Rakul Preet Singh Diwali Diya Look
Rakul Preet Singh Diwali Diya Look
Priya Prakash Varrier Divine Photoshoot
Priya Prakash Varrier Divine Photoshoot
Nora Fatehi Hot In Black And White
Nora Fatehi Hot In Black And White
Malavika C Menon Love Mua Poses
Malavika C Menon Love Mua Poses
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Akkineni fans still waiting for Agent OTT Release

Published on April 28, 2024 by ratnasri

TRENDING

image
One more shock for Venu Swamy
image
Pushpa 2: The Rule Trailer Loading
image
Appudo Ippudo Eppudo Movie Review
image
YSRCP’s 50,000- Troll Army: A Ruthless Force to Crush All Who Oppose YS Jagan
image
Back to ‘Yadagirigutta’

Akkineni fans still waiting for Agent OTT Release

Akhil Akkineni delivered his biggest ever dud with Agent. The film was made on a huge budget and it disappointed everyone big time. It has been one year since Agent released and the film is yet to have a digital release. The real reasons for the delay are yet to be disclosed by the producers. Despite speculating several dates, the film was never available on any digital platform. Sony LIV acquired the digital streaming rights of Agent for all the languages.

Akkineni fans have been wondering about the digital release of the film. Several posts are circulated on social media on the occasion of Agent completing a year. Some of the fans have been taking a dig at Surendar Reddy for the pathetic work he delivered. Agent is a huge loss for AK Entertainment and Anil Sunkara made sensational comments post release. He agreed that they went for the shoot without a bound script.

Next NTR parties with Bollywood Celebrities Previous Rana Daggubati announces his next Production
else

TRENDING

image
One more shock for Venu Swamy
image
Pushpa 2: The Rule Trailer Loading
image
Pic Talk: Priyanka Jawalkar looks Smoking Hot

Latest

image
One more shock for Venu Swamy
image
Pushpa 2: The Rule Trailer Loading
image
Appudo Ippudo Eppudo Movie Review
image
YSRCP’s 50,000- Troll Army: A Ruthless Force to Crush All Who Oppose YS Jagan
image
Back to ‘Yadagirigutta’

Most Read

image
YSRCP’s 50,000- Troll Army: A Ruthless Force to Crush All Who Oppose YS Jagan
image
Back to ‘Yadagirigutta’
image
Revanth Reddy turns 55, festivities mark across Telangana

Related Articles

Janhvi Kapoor Looking Cool In Pink Saree Ananthika Sanilkumar Simple Look In Saree Mannara Chopra dream Girl Look Mahima Makwana Stunning Look Hansika Motwani New Stylish Look Eesha Rebba Shines In Yellow Saree Bael Juice Health Benefits Ketika Sharma Hot Warrior Look Vedhika Hot Curves Shraddha Das Beautiful Look In Orange Samantha And Varun Dhawan’s Citadel Promotions Nela Usiri / Gale of Wind benefits Jiya Shankar Trendy Vibe Ishita Raj Sharma’s Photo Dump Shruti Chauhan’s Shimmery Style Nushrratt Bharuccha Classic Look Rakul Preet Singh Diwali Diya Look Priya Prakash Varrier Divine Photoshoot Nora Fatehi Hot In Black And White Malavika C Menon Love Mua Poses