NTR parties with Bollywood Celebrities

NTR is currently in Mumbai shooting for his upcoming film War 2 along with Hrithik Roshan. NTR along with his wife Pranathi have been spotted in a restaurant in Bandra. Top Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar and others participated in the party. NTR has been spotted with fans posing for pictures after the party. The upcoming schedule of War 2 will conclude this month.

Ayan Mukerji is directing War 2 and the film is aimed for August 14th, 2025 release. NTR will resume the shoot of Devara next month and the actioner is directed by Koratala Siva. The film is announced for October 10th release. Janhvi Kapoor is making her South debut as leading lady with Devara.