Home > Movie News

May releases struggling for Buzz

Published on April 29, 2024 by ratnasri

Andhra Pradesh Budget 2024-25: A Comprehensive Analysis
MLAs Demand Shares in AP Liquor Shops ?
Kamal Haasan has a Request for his Fans
Exclusive: Budget details of Prabhas’ Raja Saab
Varun Tej takes a straight dig against Allu Arjun

There are a bunch of small budget films releasing in May if we exclude Vishwak Sen’s Gangs of Godavari. Jithender Reddy, Prasanna Vadanam and Sabari are hitting the screens on May 3rd. The trailer of Suhas’ film Prasanna Vadanam is decent but the film should get exceptional talk to mint money. Varalaxmi Sarathkumar is testing her luck with Sabari, a Tamil film dubbed in Telugu. There are no promotions for Virinchi Varma’s Jithender Reddy and there are reports that the release is pushed.

Satyadev’s long delayed film Krishnamma is finally releasing on May 10th. The film too is carrying low buzz. Vishwak Sen seems to be the only saviour for May. The teaser of Gangs of Godavari is packed with mass elements and the film will open on a good note. Gangs of Godavari and Kajal’s upcoming film Satyabhama are announced for May 17th release. The promotional activities are yet to begin for Satyabhama and there is no buzz surrounding the film. Ashish Reddy’s Love Me is releasing on May 25th and there are no expectations on the film. MM Keeravani composed the music but none of the songs got registered. Sudheer Babu’s Haromhara is announced for May 31st release and the film is a mass entertainer.

For now, all the May releases are short of buzz. The election fever gripped the Telugu states and there is a huge impact of IPL on the footfalls of evening and night shows. We have to wait to see which film will fare well at the May 2024 box-office.

Kamal Haasan has a Request for his Fans
Exclusive: Budget details of Prabhas’ Raja Saab
Varun Tej takes a straight dig against Allu Arjun

Andhra Pradesh Budget 2024-25: A Comprehensive Analysis
MLAs Demand Shares in AP Liquor Shops ?
Kamal Haasan has a Request for his Fans
Exclusive: Budget details of Prabhas’ Raja Saab
Varun Tej takes a straight dig against Allu Arjun

Andhra Pradesh Budget 2024-25: A Comprehensive Analysis
MLAs Demand Shares in AP Liquor Shops ?
Supreme Court Warns Against Arbitrary Demolitions as HYDRAA

