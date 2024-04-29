Record Digital deal for Naga Chaitanya’s Thandel

After a series of debacles, Akkineni Naga Chaitanya is completely focused on Thandel. He worked on his looks, transformed for the role and he is sweating out for this rustic entertainer directed by Chandoo Mondeti. GA2 Pictures is also shelling out big money on the project. Thandel is the costliest attempt of Chaitanya till date. As per the update, Netflix acquired the digital rights of Thandel for a record price of Rs 40 crores. This is the biggest ever deal cracked for any Chaitanya’s film and it includes the digital rights of Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam languages.

Sai Pallavi plays the leading lady and a major portion of the shoot takes place in the coastal region of Srikakulam district. Rockstar Devi Sri Prasad is on board to score the music and background score. Thandel is aimed for Christmas 2024 release. Naga Chaitanya is committed to Virupaksha fame Karthik Varma Dandu for a mystic thriller that will start rolling this year. BVSN Prasad is the producer of this untitled film.