x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Varun Tej Interview for Matka promotions
Varun Tej Interview for Matka promotions
Aditi Shankar Flowery Look
Aditi Shankar Flowery Look
Neha Shetty Glares In Grey
Neha Shetty Glares In Grey
Pooja Hegde Stylish Look
Pooja Hegde Stylish Look
Sakshi Malik Poses With Coco
Sakshi Malik Poses With Coco
Krithi Shetty Sunshine Look
Krithi Shetty Sunshine Look
AlluArjun Favorite time With Family
AlluArjun Favorite time With Family
Pumpkin Seeds Health Benefits
Pumpkin Seeds Health Benefits
Rukmini Vasanth Stuns In Green Saree
Rukmini Vasanth Stuns In Green Saree
Huma Qureshi Desi Girl Look
Huma Qureshi Desi Girl Look
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Beauty Secrets
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Beauty Secrets
Malavika Mohanan Hot Look
Malavika Mohanan Hot Look
Anupama Parameswaran Kaadhal Mugam
Anupama Parameswaran Kaadhal Mugam
Janhvi Kapoor Looking Cool In Pink Saree
Janhvi Kapoor Looking Cool In Pink Saree
Ananthika Sanilkumar Simple Look In Saree
Ananthika Sanilkumar Simple Look In Saree
Mannara Chopra dream Girl Look
Mannara Chopra dream Girl Look
Mahima Makwana Stunning Look
Mahima Makwana Stunning Look
Hansika Motwani New Stylish Look
Hansika Motwani New Stylish Look
Eesha Rebba Shines In Yellow Saree
Eesha Rebba Shines In Yellow Saree
Bael Juice Health Benefits
Bael Juice Health Benefits
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Record Digital deal for Naga Chaitanya’s Thandel

Published on April 29, 2024 by

TRENDING

image
Bigg Boss Telugu 8 shocker: Yashmi Gowda Eliminated
image
Game Changer Teaser : High Voltage Political Action Feast
image
Producer Ram Talluri Talks About Pawan Kalyan
image
Manchu Vishnu announced reward to catch Leak Source
image
Varun Dhawan Recalls Samantha Collapsing during Shoot

Record Digital deal for Naga Chaitanya’s Thandel

After a series of debacles, Akkineni Naga Chaitanya is completely focused on Thandel. He worked on his looks, transformed for the role and he is sweating out for this rustic entertainer directed by Chandoo Mondeti. GA2 Pictures is also shelling out big money on the project. Thandel is the costliest attempt of Chaitanya till date. As per the update, Netflix acquired the digital rights of Thandel for a record price of Rs 40 crores. This is the biggest ever deal cracked for any Chaitanya’s film and it includes the digital rights of Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam languages.

Sai Pallavi plays the leading lady and a major portion of the shoot takes place in the coastal region of Srikakulam district. Rockstar Devi Sri Prasad is on board to score the music and background score. Thandel is aimed for Christmas 2024 release. Naga Chaitanya is committed to Virupaksha fame Karthik Varma Dandu for a mystic thriller that will start rolling this year. BVSN Prasad is the producer of this untitled film.

Next Anupama Parameshwaran in Bellamkonda’s Next? Previous May releases struggling for Buzz
else

TRENDING

image
Game Changer Teaser : High Voltage Political Action Feast
image
Manchu Vishnu announced reward to catch Leak Source
image
Varun Dhawan Recalls Samantha Collapsing during Shoot

Latest

image
Bigg Boss Telugu 8 shocker: Yashmi Gowda Eliminated
image
Game Changer Teaser : High Voltage Political Action Feast
image
Producer Ram Talluri Talks About Pawan Kalyan
image
Manchu Vishnu announced reward to catch Leak Source
image
Varun Dhawan Recalls Samantha Collapsing during Shoot

Most Read

image
Praja Vijayotsavalu from Nov 14
image
Spiritual speaker Chaganti gets Cabinet rank post
image
Jana Sena Party Leaders Secure Important Positions in Andhra Pradesh Government Bodies

Related Articles

Varun Tej Interview for Matka promotions Aditi Shankar Flowery Look Neha Shetty Glares In Grey Pooja Hegde Stylish Look Sakshi Malik Poses With Coco Krithi Shetty Sunshine Look AlluArjun Favorite time With Family Pumpkin Seeds Health Benefits Rukmini Vasanth Stuns In Green Saree Huma Qureshi Desi Girl Look Meenaakshi Chaudhary Beauty Secrets Malavika Mohanan Hot Look Anupama Parameswaran Kaadhal Mugam Janhvi Kapoor Looking Cool In Pink Saree Ananthika Sanilkumar Simple Look In Saree Mannara Chopra dream Girl Look Mahima Makwana Stunning Look Hansika Motwani New Stylish Look Eesha Rebba Shines In Yellow Saree Bael Juice Health Benefits