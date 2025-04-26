No Cold War Between KTR & Kavitha,” Says Harish Rao

Former Telangana Minister Harish Rao strongly dismissed rumors of a growing rift between KTR and Kavitha Kalvakuntla during a news interview. He accused certain groups of spreading false narratives on social media to create trouble within the party.

Harish Rao expressed frustration over baseless gossip, stating, “Those who want to corner us and create problems are fueling these lies. There is no cold war between KTR and Kavitha ,it’s just social media noise.” He pointed out that such rumors gain traction quickly because “in today’s politics, lies spread faster than truth.”

Reflecting on past misinformation campaigns against BRS, Rao said people initially believed the negative propaganda. But after a year of Congress rule, many are now comparing governance and realizing the difference. “When reality hits, the truth stands firm,” he added, confident that the public will soon recognize the truth behind these manufactured controversies.