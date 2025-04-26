x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Anupama Parameswaran Found Her Rhythm
Anupama Parameswaran Found Her Rhythm
Vaishnavi Chaitanya Stylish Look In Brown
Vaishnavi Chaitanya Stylish Look In Brown
Ruhani Sharma Hot Casual Look
Ruhani Sharma Hot Casual Look
Malaika Arora NYC Trip
Malaika Arora NYC Trip
SriRamya Paandiyan Half Saree Look
SriRamya Paandiyan Half Saree Look
Nimisha Sajayan Flawless Look
Nimisha Sajayan Flawless Look
Supritha’s Sipping Coffee And Drinking Cocktail Moments
Supritha’s Sipping Coffee And Drinking Cocktail Moments
Priya Mani In Officer On Duty success celebration in Kerala
Priya Mani In Officer On Duty success celebration in Kerala
Shivathmika Rajashekar Behind The Scenes
Shivathmika Rajashekar Behind The Scenes
Disha Patani Flawless Look
Disha Patani Flawless Look
Vijayashanti In Arjun Son Of vyjayanthi Promotions
Vijayashanti In Arjun Son Of vyjayanthi Promotions
Shilpa Shetty Red Hot Look
Shilpa Shetty Red Hot Look
Kiran Abbavaram Repeat Mode
Kiran Abbavaram Repeat Mode
Ananya Panday KesariChapter2 Promotions
Ananya Panday KesariChapter2 Promotions
Pooja Hegde Vintage Look
Pooja Hegde Vintage Look
Krithi Shetty Pretty Casual Look
Krithi Shetty Pretty Casual Look
Kriti Sanon Perfect Curves In White
Kriti Sanon Perfect Curves In White
Rakul Preet Singh Feeling BLUEtiful
Rakul Preet Singh Feeling BLUEtiful
Disha Patani Gorgeous In Orange
Disha Patani Gorgeous In Orange
Roopa Koduvayur In Sarangapani Jatakam Movie Trailer launch Event
Roopa Koduvayur In Sarangapani Jatakam Movie Trailer launch Event
View all stories
Home > Politics

Police Track Over 230 Pakistani Nationals in Telangana

Published on April 26, 2025 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Police Track Over 230 Pakistani Nationals in Telangana
image
No Cold War Between KTR & Kavitha,” Says Harish Rao
image
₹100 Crore Worth Development for Pithapuram
image
AP CM Chandrababu invites PM Modi for Amaravati relaunch
image
Photos : NTR Trust Thalassemia Vizag Press Meet

Police Track Over 230 Pakistani Nationals in Telangana

Police have identified more than 230 Pakistani nationals residing in the state, with most of them living in and around Hyderabad. Officials noted that very few came on tourist visas, while the majority are staying on long-term visas. Those with diplomatic or official visas have been exempted from cancellation. However, authorities face challenges in identifying and deporting individuals whose visas have been cancelled.

Officials have confirmed that 199 Pakistani citizens came to Telangana on long-term visas (LTV) and have been living here for several years. They estimate another 30 people arrived on various other visas. Most of these individuals, with one or two exceptions, came on temporary tourist visas. While SAARC visas are issued to athletes and journalists, none were found in Telangana. No one with diplomatic or official visas was identified either.

Police have begun efforts to identify and send back the 30 individuals who arrived on temporary visas. This process has proven difficult as some cannot be located. Police claim they will identify these people within the deadline, but remain unclear about decisions in certain cases.

A woman named Habeeb Unnisa from Humayun Nagar in Hyderabad moved to Pakistan with her husband many years ago, and both became Pakistani citizens. Later, they returned to Hyderabad on visas, where her husband passed away. Following regulations, she extends her visa annually. When she applied for Indian citizenship, the government rejected her request. Legally, she remains a Pakistani national. Officials are unsure how to handle the elderly woman’s situation.

In another case, a Hyderabad woman working in the UAE met and married a Pakistani man, and they had a son. She later returned to Hyderabad with her child. Her husband entered India illegally through Nepal using fake documents and now lives with her in Kishan Bagh. He attempted to forge his brother-in-law’s birth certificate to obtain an Aadhaar card and passport. Police arrested him and sent him to jail. Currently out on bail and staying with his in-laws, his case continues in court. Officials remain confused about how to handle his situation, along with several similar cases.

Previous No Cold War Between KTR & Kavitha,” Says Harish Rao
else

TRENDING

image
Thanu from HIT 3: Anirudh’s Punching Number
image
SSMB29 shoot in Ramoji Film City
image
Buzz: Mrunal Thakur in Allu Arjun’s Next?

Latest

image
Police Track Over 230 Pakistani Nationals in Telangana
image
No Cold War Between KTR & Kavitha,” Says Harish Rao
image
₹100 Crore Worth Development for Pithapuram
image
AP CM Chandrababu invites PM Modi for Amaravati relaunch
image
Photos : NTR Trust Thalassemia Vizag Press Meet

Most Read

image
Police Track Over 230 Pakistani Nationals in Telangana
image
No Cold War Between KTR & Kavitha,” Says Harish Rao
image
₹100 Crore Worth Development for Pithapuram

Related Articles

Anupama Parameswaran Found Her Rhythm Vaishnavi Chaitanya Stylish Look In Brown Ruhani Sharma Hot Casual Look Malaika Arora NYC Trip SriRamya Paandiyan Half Saree Look Nimisha Sajayan Flawless Look Supritha’s Sipping Coffee And Drinking Cocktail Moments Priya Mani In Officer On Duty success celebration in Kerala Shivathmika Rajashekar Behind The Scenes Disha Patani Flawless Look Vijayashanti In Arjun Son Of vyjayanthi Promotions Shilpa Shetty Red Hot Look Kiran Abbavaram Repeat Mode Ananya Panday KesariChapter2 Promotions Pooja Hegde Vintage Look Krithi Shetty Pretty Casual Look Kriti Sanon Perfect Curves In White Rakul Preet Singh Feeling BLUEtiful Disha Patani Gorgeous In Orange Roopa Koduvayur In Sarangapani Jatakam Movie Trailer launch Event