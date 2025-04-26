Police Track Over 230 Pakistani Nationals in Telangana

Police have identified more than 230 Pakistani nationals residing in the state, with most of them living in and around Hyderabad. Officials noted that very few came on tourist visas, while the majority are staying on long-term visas. Those with diplomatic or official visas have been exempted from cancellation. However, authorities face challenges in identifying and deporting individuals whose visas have been cancelled.

Officials have confirmed that 199 Pakistani citizens came to Telangana on long-term visas (LTV) and have been living here for several years. They estimate another 30 people arrived on various other visas. Most of these individuals, with one or two exceptions, came on temporary tourist visas. While SAARC visas are issued to athletes and journalists, none were found in Telangana. No one with diplomatic or official visas was identified either.

Police have begun efforts to identify and send back the 30 individuals who arrived on temporary visas. This process has proven difficult as some cannot be located. Police claim they will identify these people within the deadline, but remain unclear about decisions in certain cases.

A woman named Habeeb Unnisa from Humayun Nagar in Hyderabad moved to Pakistan with her husband many years ago, and both became Pakistani citizens. Later, they returned to Hyderabad on visas, where her husband passed away. Following regulations, she extends her visa annually. When she applied for Indian citizenship, the government rejected her request. Legally, she remains a Pakistani national. Officials are unsure how to handle the elderly woman’s situation.

In another case, a Hyderabad woman working in the UAE met and married a Pakistani man, and they had a son. She later returned to Hyderabad with her child. Her husband entered India illegally through Nepal using fake documents and now lives with her in Kishan Bagh. He attempted to forge his brother-in-law’s birth certificate to obtain an Aadhaar card and passport. Police arrested him and sent him to jail. Currently out on bail and staying with his in-laws, his case continues in court. Officials remain confused about how to handle his situation, along with several similar cases.