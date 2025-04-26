x
‘Matsyakarula Sevalo’ scheme to benefit 1.29 lakh fishermen community families

Published on April 26, 2025 by swathy

‘Matsyakarula Sevalo’ scheme to benefit 1.29 lakh fishermen community families

AP Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu launched ‘Matsyakarula Sevalo’ scheme at Budagatlapeta village in Etcherla constituency in Srikakuam district on Saturday. This Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) scheme is aimed at offering financial assistance to fishermen during off season.

According to the Matsyakarula Sevalo scheme guidelines, eligible fishermen community families will receive Rs 20,000 every year, during off season. As there are total 1,29,17 beneficiaries, Chandrababu Govt has allocated Rs 258 Cr towards the DBT scheme and disbursed the amount in one go on Saturday.

Normally every year fishing is prohibited between April 15 and June 14. To ensure that fishermen do not face financial hardships during the 61-day period spreading over three months, Chandrababu Naidu Sarkar has come up with Matsyakarula Sevalo scheme.

With CM Chandrababu Naidu officially launching ‘Matsyakarula Sevalo’ scheme, fishermen and their family members have been elated. With the launch of Matsyakarula Sevalo scheme, TDP-BJP-Janasena Govt has fulfilled one more election promise it made during 2024 General Elections.

During YSRCP tenure, fishermen used to get Rs 10,000 during off season. But TDP and its allies have promised to hike that amount to Rs 20,000 and fulfilled that promise now.

